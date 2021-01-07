Don't install fake Co-WIN app, original still under development: Govt

While the Indian government has begun laying the groundwork for a full-fledged Covid-19 vaccination drive for the citizens, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) is working on releasing Co-WIN (COVID Intelligence Network) app that will allow users to register for the vaccine.

However, some bad actors have released a fake Co-WIN app on the Google Play store and fooling people to install them and reveal personally identifiable information. This is a serious security risk, as cybercriminals may use the phone number or email ID to steal financial details.

MoHFW has warned citizens not to fall prey to such tricks and said the original Co-WIN app is still under development. It will be released on both Google Play and Apple App Store soon. The announcement will be adequately publicised on social media platforms, online and print media to create public awareness.

For the uninitiated, the Co-WIN app will offer real-time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature (at nearby center), and individualised tracking of beneficiaries of the Covid-19 vaccine.

"Some apps named "#CoWIN" apparently created by unscrupulous elements to sound similar to upcoming official platform of Government, are on App stores. DO NOT download or share personal information on these. #MoHFW Official platform will be adequately publicized on its launch," MoHFW said on Twitter.

So far, the government has approved two vaccines-- Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech International Ltd.

The vaccination drive is slated to kick-off on January 13 in India.

