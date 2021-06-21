Twitter reacts to Enid Blyton's 'racist' work

Enid Blyton's work called out as 'racist, xenophobic'; Twitter reacts

A UK-based charity aims to make revisions in Blyton’s stories "to provide a fuller picture of each person's life"

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 21 2021, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2021, 14:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Famous children's author Enid Mary Blyton, who has written more than 700 books and 4,500 stories, is in the news after a UK-based charity has claimed her work consists of “racism” and “xenophobia”.

On June 17, English Heritage wrote on its website, "Blyton's work has been criticized during her lifetime and after for its racism, xenophobia and lack of literary merit”. To back its claims, the website also cites a 1966 report by The Guardian newspaper that mentioned Blyton's book ‘The Little Black Doll’ (1966), in which a character named ‘Sambo’ in the story is accepted by his owner only when its "ugly black face" is washed "clean" by the rain.

The website aims to make revisions in Blyton’s stories "to provide a fuller picture of each person's life, including aspects that people may find troubling".

Calling the work of one of the world’s most cherished children’s author problematic, the news has sparked a debate on art vs artist on social media.

While some loyal fans are saying that it’s inappropriate to criticise the stories written in a different period of time, others want the stories to be revised as it can hurt the feelings of certain communities.

 

 

It is not the first time the author of famous stories like ‘Noddy’, ‘The Five Find-Outers’, and ‘Famous Five’ has been called out for her work. In 2019, the Royal Mint of UK terminated the decision to commemorate Blyton on a 50-pence coin, citing the author’s “racist, sexist and homophobic views” as the reason.

Another English author, JK Rowling, best known for her Harry Potter books, was criticised for her transphobic comments in 2020. While fans of her books were supporting her with the argument that she has the right to express herself, many other transgender activists and allies found the comment hurtful.

The incident gave rise to a huge ‘art vs artist’ debate on social media between users across the world.

In relation to the latest incident of Blyton, many fans are taking to social media to share why they still value their favourite childhood author’s books.

 

 

