Enid Blyton's work called out as 'racist, xenophobic'; Twitter reacts

Famous children's author Enid Mary Blyton, who has written more than 700 books and 4,500 stories, is in the news after a UK-based charity has claimed her work consists of “racism” and “xenophobia”.

On June 17, English Heritage wrote on its website, "Blyton's work has been criticized during her lifetime and after for its racism, xenophobia and lack of literary merit”. To back its claims, the website also cites a 1966 report by The Guardian newspaper that mentioned Blyton's book ‘The Little Black Doll’ (1966), in which a character named ‘Sambo’ in the story is accepted by his owner only when its "ugly black face" is washed "clean" by the rain.

The website aims to make revisions in Blyton’s stories "to provide a fuller picture of each person's life, including aspects that people may find troubling".

Calling the work of one of the world’s most cherished children’s author problematic, the news has sparked a debate on art vs artist on social media.

While some loyal fans are saying that it’s inappropriate to criticise the stories written in a different period of time, others want the stories to be revised as it can hurt the feelings of certain communities.

Enid Blyton hasn't been cancelled. No one is coming to take your books away. You can continue to read these 'classics' to your heart's content while we get to acknowledge that maybe there are some problems here... https://t.co/tCkl3aVAdV — Christian K Hughes (@hughesck) June 17, 2021

Now Enid Blyton’s work is being termed as ‘xenophobic’ & is said to ‘lack literary merit’.Like millions of readers whose imagination was fuelled by her books,there goes my childhood I guess.The world is a cruel place but the faraway tree & Malory towers had nothing to do with it. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) June 17, 2021

Enid Blyton was a terrible person. Sambo in The Little Black Doll, is a doll who’s hated because of his “ugly black face” who gets washed pink by rain. In The Three G*ll*w*gs, the main characters are G*lly, W*ggie & N****r. Her black characters are always exclusively criminals pic.twitter.com/0VvpWoknWD — Jacques (@JacquesOATrades) June 17, 2021

It is not the first time the author of famous stories like ‘Noddy’, ‘The Five Find-Outers’, and ‘Famous Five’ has been called out for her work. In 2019, the Royal Mint of UK terminated the decision to commemorate Blyton on a 50-pence coin, citing the author’s “racist, sexist and homophobic views” as the reason.

Another English author, JK Rowling, best known for her Harry Potter books, was criticised for her transphobic comments in 2020. While fans of her books were supporting her with the argument that she has the right to express herself, many other transgender activists and allies found the comment hurtful.

The incident gave rise to a huge ‘art vs artist’ debate on social media between users across the world.

In relation to the latest incident of Blyton, many fans are taking to social media to share why they still value their favourite childhood author’s books.

Of course Enid Blyton's stuff had racist overtones. So what? Point it out. Discuss it. But don't "cancel" it. We shouldn't sanitise the past. We should learn from it. And enjoy the good things in it. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 18, 2021

The curious thing about ‘culture wars’ is that people are suddenly furious about things that have been said for decades, as if it’s news. I learned about slavery from signs in botanic gardens as a kid, for example. Could it be it’s the fury that matters, not the actual issues? — James Wong (@Botanygeek) June 17, 2021