FAU-G: Key things to know about new battle royale game

After months of teasing, Bengaluru-based nCORE Games is all geared up to launch the much-awaited Fearless and United-Guards (FAU-G) mobile game.

It is slated to go live on January 26 on Republic Day of India. The company opened registration for FAU-G on the Google Play store way back in November and so far, more than 4 million players have evinced interest. Going by the latest data, FAU-G will fill the void left by the ban on PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile.

FAU-G: Key things you should know about this game

1) FAU-G is a multi-player battle royale game. It involves survival, exploration, and has scavenging elements for players to complete the mission. The company promises to have PvP (player versus player) mode soon

2) FAU-G takes inspiration from the Indian army at border areas and fight against invading enemies

3) As per the teasers, the FAU-G's games first mission will be near Galwan Valley near Ladakh

4) FAU-G will have more interesting episodes with missions different regions (most probably western areas bordering Pakistan) are in store to launch in the coming months

5) Also, nCORE Games has confirmed 20% of the revenue generated from the FAU-G game will be donated to the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs-run Bharat Ke Veer foundation that helps bereaved families of the soldiers, who lost their lives and also those with severe non-life-threatening injuries.

6) FAU-G game is expected to come with Ultra to Low graphic options for smooth gaming on a wide range of phones with different configuration

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem 🦁 FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J

Launch 🎮 26/1@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg pic.twitter.com/VGpBZ3HaOS — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 3, 2021

For the uninitiated, nCORE Games is headed by Dayanidhi MG as CEO and Vishal Gondal as advisor and investor. Also, Akshay Kumar is working as a mentor in the development of the FAU-G app.

The Bengaluru-based company backed by top international company Rovio, the makers of the hit Angry Birds game series.

Initially, the FAU-G app will be available only on Google Play for Android phones. It has expected to make its debut on Apple App Store soon.

