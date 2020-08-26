Fitbit's new Sense smartwatch can track your stress level

For long, Fitbit has been a pioneer in the smart wearable market with advanced health tracking capablities and now, it has further enhanced its reputation with the new Sense smartwatch.

The new Fitbit Sense is touted to be the world's first smart wearable that way monitor the stress levels of the user. It comes with an on-wrist EDA Scan app that can detect electrodermal activity—which may indicate your body’s response to stress—and reveals a graph in the Fitbit app to give insight in to the stress of the owner.

The user just have to open the EDA Scan app, place the palm over the face of the device to detect small electrical changes in the sweat level of the skin.

"Measuring your EDA responses can help you understand your body’s response to stressors and help you manage your stress. You can do a quick EDA Scan session on device to see your responses, or pair it with guided mindfulness sessions in the Fitbit app to see how your body responds during meditation or relaxation. At the end of your session, you will see an EDA response graph on-device and in the mobile app[x] to gauge your progress over time and reflect on how you feel emotionally," the company said.

Fitbit’s new Stress Management Score calculates how the body is responding to stress based on the heart rate, sleep and activity level data. In the Fitbit Sense watch, it can be found in the new stress management tile in the Fitbit app.

The score ranges between 1 and 100. The higher the points, the better. It means, the body is showing fewer physical signs of stress and, the score is also coupled with recommendations to better manage stress, like breathing exercises and other mindfulness tools.

If the user sign up for the Fitbit Premium subscriptions, members will get a detailed breakdown on how the score is calculated, which consists of over 10 biometric inputs, including exertion balance (impact of activity), responsiveness (heart rate, heart rate variability and electrodermal activity from the EDA Scan app), and sleep patterns (sleep quality), the company added.



EDA sensors fitted on Fitbit Sense smart watch. Credit: Fitbit



Also, Premium participants will also get access to numerous mindfulness apps including Aaptiv, Aura, Breethe and Ten Percent Happier.

Furthermore, Fitbit Sense also boasts ECG (Electrocardiogram) feature. It will help the users assess their heart rhythm for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib), which happens to kill millions of people around the world.

Other notable features include Biosensor Core, which can sense skin temperature, SpO2 (blood-oxygen) level in the muscle, water-proof for swimming lap tracking, goal-based exercise routine plan, with more than 20 exercise modes to get real-time stats during the workouts—or users can let SmartTrack automatically recognize and record the exercises. With an all-new multipath sensor PurePulse 2.0,

Sense can continuousluy monitor heart rate for exercise, sleep tracking and everything in between. And, it can last more than six days with a full charge.

The new Fitbit Sense costs Rs 34,999 in India.

