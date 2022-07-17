Five luxury trains that redefine happy journeys

Indian rail journeys are a lot about nostalgia; the annual family trips where Ludo and snacks broke the boredom, and the breathtaking view from the barred windows compensated for the general squalor inside. However, that's not the complete picture. While "luxury" is not a word that comes to mind quickly when one thinks of Indian train journeys, these special plush trains are sure to make you see the Indian Railways differently.

Deccan Odyssey

Put to service to boost tourism on the Maharashtra route of the Indian Railways, the Deccan Odyssey takes tourists on a variety of seven-night, eight-day trips across Maharashtra. Owned by travel company Cox & Kings since 2014, guests can adhere to pre-arranged sightseeing tours or explore each stop on their own. Trips typically run between October and May. The Deccan Odyssey won Asia's Leading Luxury Train at the World Travel Awards in 2010-2012, 2014, and 2015-2019. It was also named World's Leading Luxury Train in 2019.

Maharajas' Express

Operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the Maharajas' Express serves four routes across North-West and Central India, mainly centred in Rajasthan between October-April. Launched in March 2010, the train comprises 23 carriages which include accommodation, dining, bar, lounge, generator, and storage cars. Accommodation is available in 14 guest carriages with a total passenger capacity of 84. The Maharajas' Express was voted "The World's Leading Luxury Train" seven times in a row at The World Travel Awards from 2012 through 2018.

Palace on Wheels

Launched on 26 January 1982, the Palace on Wheels concept was derived from the royal background of the coaches, originally the personal railway coaches of the erstwhile rulers of the princely states of Rajputana, Baroda, Hyderabad and the Viceroy of British India. There are 23 coaches on the train, with a maximum capacity of 104 tourists. Each coach is named after former Rajput states like Bikaner, Bundi, Dholpur, Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur and exudes the aesthetics of a royal past.

Golden Chariot

Named after the Stone Chariot in the Vitthala Temple at Hampi, Karnataka, the Golden Chariot connects the important tourist spots of Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Pondicherry (depending upon the selected itinerary). The luxury train has a total of 11 coaches that are coloured purple and gold and sports the logo of a mythological animal with the head of an elephant and a body of a lion. The coaches are named after dynasties that ruled the region: Kadamba, Hoysala, Rashtrakuta, Ganga, Chalukya, Bahamani, Adil Shahi, Sangama, Satavahana, Yadukula, and Vijayanagar.

Fairy Queen

Listed in the 1998 Guinness Book of Records as the world's oldest steam locomotive in regular service, the Fairy Queen was built in 1855. It ran till 1908, after which its normal operations halted. In July 1997, the Indian Railway restarted the services of this special heritage train from Delhi to Alwar. It has only two coaches with a capacity of 50 people. A significant highlight is a visit to the famous Sariska Wildlife Sanctuary.

(Kartikeya is a journalist from Delhi passionate about covering culture, politics, conflict, food, and human interest stories.)