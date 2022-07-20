Five tips to ace waterproof makeup

The monsoon can be hard on your carefully created makeup looks. However, a few changes in your makeup routine will make it easier to bear the sweat and humidity.

Start with a primer

Using primer in the rainy season is a must. A primer protects your skin and prevents external factors like dirt, water, and debris from sticking to your face's surface. Set your base with a strong primer that'll make your makeup look smoother and act as glue to make it last longer.

"A pea-sized drop of primer should work. Just apply it over your face like any other cream, and you are good to go," said Nausheen Meraj, a Bhopal-based professional makeup artist.

Face powder to the rescue

Applying face powder will help makeup last longer. If you have oily skin, the powder should be your go-to as it keeps the oil at bay and gives you a more finished look.

"Applying liquid foundation without compact may lead it to melt. Powdering is necessary for packing and locking the makeup, especially during the rains," said Meraj.

Minimalist eyes

Rainy days aren't the best for complicated eye makeup. Hence, try to keep your eye makeup minimalist. Opt for waterproof eyeliner and mascara if you still wish to go for dramatic eyes.

Matte lips for the win

Choose a pencil or matte lipstick to colour your lips instead of lip gloss or creamy lipstick that is likely to transfer and smudge. Instead of bright reds and dark colours, opt for subtle mattes like peach or pink.

Matte lipsticks can sometimes be drying, so dab a smidge of lip balm or a moisturiser first.

Setting spray is your go-to product

Once your makeup is done, spritz a setting spray on your face from six inches away. A setting spray also gives a glowing look, boosts healthy hydration, and prolongs the makeup's staying power.