Gadgets Weekly: Apple AirPods Pro and more

Compared to the last week, there was very little action in the consumer electronics world (from October 27 to November 2). Prominent ones that made their debut include Apple AirPods Pro and the Motorola Moto 360 (2019) smartwatch series.

Apple AirPods Pro

It is a huge upgrade compared to the minor increments made in the previous version, with a complete design overhaul and a host of new features added.

Design-wise, the stems of the wireless headphones are shorter, and they come bundled with three sizes of soft, detachable silicone ear tips.

The silicon tips make the AirPods Pro much more secure in the ear, making jogging and exercising with it far easier than before. The added IPX4 water resistance rating means the AirPods Pro are sweatproof and fairly waterproof, making them a much more efficient fitness companion.

Apple has incorporated an additional set of microphones to the AirPods Pro, which works together with the help of software for real-time Active Noise Cancellation, a system very similar to the one we see in the new (Apple-owned) Beats Solo Pro headphones. You can now also switch between the Active Noise Cancellation and the new Transparency mode.

The new AirPods Pro costs $249 and is available for purchase in the US, while the device will be released a little late in India for Rs 24,900.

Motorola Moto 360 (2019) series

The new Moto 360 retains the classic round dial watch design of the original, with a few minor external changes and a completely upgraded internal hardware. The biggest design change among them is the removal of the 'flat tire' (a small, semicircular area) from below the smartwatch screen, the equivalent of a smartphone notch to house ambient light sensor and maintain thin bezels. It also comes with 5 ATM rating, meaning it can survive underwater up to 50 meters.



Moto series smartwatch (Picture Credit:moto360.com)



It sports a 1.2-inch fully circular AMOLED panel with a resolution of 390x390 pixels and supports always-on functionality.

Under-the-hood, it houses the Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Wear 3100 quad-core powered by Google's Wear OS P with 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage 355mAh battery, enough to keep the Moto 360 running for a whole day under normal usage. If you put it on 'Time only' mode, it can last for three days. It also comes with heart rate monitor, GPS and activity tracker to help you meet fitness goals.

It can be noted that the new Moto 360 ($350) will be sold by eBuyNow, a Canadian firm, which has a revenue-sharing deal with Motorola similar to the collaborations Nokia and Blackberry have with HMD and TCL, respectively.

