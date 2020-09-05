Gadgets Weekly: BenQ, Samsung home entertainment projectors, Honor MagicBook and more

Technology majors such as Samsung, BenQ, Honor, Itel, Xiaomi, Realme, and Nvidia among others launched new smartphones, laptops, smartwatches and related accessories such as Graphics cards, power banks, and more this week(August 30 - September 5).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

BenQ Home Entertainment Projector TH585

The new BenQ projector offers 1080p full HD image quality with 3500 ANSI lumens & 10,000:1 contrast ratio for ultimate entertainment experiences in a well-lit environment

It also promises real colour accuracy up to 95% and comes with a built-In 10-watt speaker, the short-throw projection feature produces big 100-inch images from just 3 meters. It comes with multi-source connectivity so users can easily connect to a streaming device, gaming console, Blue-ray player, or Handheld device.

It boasts 16ms low input lag and microsecond DMD fast response ensure ultra-smooth gaming experiences and most importantly, it promises 15,000 hours of lamp life. BenQ TH585 is now available for 89,990 and is available on Amazon for Rs 64,990 with free Amazon Fire Stick.

Samsung Premiere Projector

Samsung Premiere comes in --130-inch and 120-inch models – LSP9T and LSP7T respectively – that support a laser-powered 4K picture resolution. The Premiere LSP9T is the world’s first HDR10+ certified projector with triple laser technology and delivers revolutionary contrast details as the user watches from bright to dark scenes with a peak brightness of up to 2,800 ANSI lumens. The Premiere also supports Filmmaker Mode for the first of its kind as a projector allowing users to enjoy watching movies as the director intended. The smart projector comes equipped with Samsung’s Smart TV platform and experience full of streaming video apps from major content partners and mobile connectivity features such as Tap View and mirroring. The price of the device will be revealed in the coming weeks in India.



Samsung Premiere Projector. Credit: Samsung India



Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 and Fit2 series.

It comes with a 10.4-inch screen housed in a symmetrical bezel with a premium metal finish that provides a sleek and balanced design. It has an 80% screen to body ratio, Quad Dolby Atmos speakers, and a long-lasting battery, It is also good for the kids with an all-new Samsung Kids app that features a variety of educational and entertaining content.

Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Fit2. It comes with a slim lightweight design, long-lasting battery, and advanced tracking features.



The new Galaxy Tab A7 series. Credit: Samsung



It can automatically detect and tracks up to five different types of activity providing fitness insights such as calories burned, heart rate, distance, and more. It can also track sleep patterns, providing daily analysis, and a unique Sleep Score. The groove design can help reduce sweating and the 3D glass display comes with over 70 different face options so you can swap out to best suit your style. What’s more, it runs for up to 15 days, extendable to 21 days depending on settings and conditions.

Samsung RB7300T Classic Refrigerator

Besides the Galaxy Tab A7 and Fit2 series, Samsung also gave a sneak peek on the RB7300T Classic Refrigerator with Samsung’s unique SpaceMax technology that allows for up to 385 litres of storage and three different height options, to help keep up with longer grocery lists. Its energy performance also helps consumers maintain a sustainable lifestyle. Optimised to save, the Digital Inverter Compressor automatically adjusts its speed depending on what’s in your fridge, using up to 50% less power. All the products' prices will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Sony One Box Audio System



Credit: Sony India



Sony, earlier in the week, launched the high-power One Box Audio System range with the MHC-V83D, MHC-V73D, MHC-V43D and MHC-V13. As the name suggests, they come with a smaller footprint and portable design. They promise to offer really good sound and experiential party lights.



Credit: Sony India



The V83D and V73D boast of the Omnidirectional party sound feature with four tweeters at the front and rear to expand the sound stage upward. The Omnidirectional Party Sound is a result of combining the front and rear tweeters, the midrange, a woofer, and JET BASS BOOSTER, enabling music to reach further and wider, pleasing guests with great sound wherever they are, the company claims.

The V83D and V73D come with the all-new Omnidirectional Party Light and Speaker Light.



Credit: Sony India



Samsung Wind-Free AC

The new Samsung AC is India’s first device with a PM 1.0 Filter that can also sterilise virus and bacteria. the PM 1.0 filter on the new Wind-Free range has an electrostatic charger to give ultra-fine dust up to 0.3 microns a positive charge so that it attaches to the negative plate. It then sterilises the virus and bacteria through the electrostatic charger.It can be noted that the PM 1.0 filter is washable and reusable.

The new Samsung AC comes with Wind-Free cooling technology to offer an effective cooling experience without the unpleasant sensation of harsh, cold air blowing in the room. the user sets the desired temperature, Wind-Free Cooling will quietly and gently disperse cool air through up to 15,000 micro air holes to ensure you are met with no cold draft. Also, Wind-Free Cooling’s advanced airflow cools the room faster.

Furthermore, the deodorizing filter in Samsung’s new range of Wind-Free ACs efficiently adsorbs cigarette, pet and food smell, among others to provide an odour-free and clean environment.



Samsung Wind-Free AC launched in India. Credit: Samsung India



Also, Samsung’s latest range of ACs come with the option of installing an Ionizer that generates active hydrogen and oxygen ions which reduce biological contaminants and reactive oxygen. The process of eliminating harmful substances is completely harmless to the human body. The Ionizer helps in improving the air quality by neutralizing viruses and bacteria in the air, the company said.

The new Wind-Free ACs will be available in three models – 1-Way Cassette, 4-Way Cassette and 360 Cassette with prices starting at Rs 90,000 + GST.

Honor launches new line of smartwatches, laptops at IFA 2020

The Chinese company launched the new Honor Watch GS Pro. It is a rugged smartwatch tailor-made for outdoor junkies. It is built to withstand challenging environments, meeting up to 14 MIL-STD-810G tests. Supported by high-precision built-in dual satellite positioning systems, The HONOR Watch GS Pro is equipped with route back function and route deviation alert to help users explore their potential without worries.

Also, it promises to offer close to 25-day battery life. In addition, The HONOR Watch GS Pro supports more than 100 workout modes and workout data recording including mountain climbing, hiking, skiing, indoor and outdoor running and free training. It also comes with intuitive health features to monitor users’ wellbeing. It will be available in global markets from September 7 onwards.

The company also unveiled another smart wearable-- Honor Watch ES. It sports a 1.64-inch AMOLED display, 95 workout modes, 12 animated workout courses with specific scenarios such as fat burn, abs workout and a range of stunning health and fitness tracking capabilities.

Also, Honor Watch ES helps users manage their physical and mental wellbeing. It will be available in global markets from September 21 onwards.

Besides the smartwatch, the company launched the Honor MagicBook Pro. It comes pre-installed the Microsoft Windows 10 and is backed by AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor with integrated Radeon Graphics and 6 cores and 12 threads, for smooth performance.



Credit: Honor India



It also boasts ultra-fast 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage drive and 16GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM, the HONOR MagicBook Pro guarantees blistering data speeds when reading and transferring files. Furthermore, it sports a 16.1-inch FullView display with 100% sRGB color gamut. It comes in dimensions-- 369 mm x 234 mm x 16.9 mm; it is compact and lightweight. The Honor MagicBook Pro (16+512GB) will be available from September 7 onwards.

There is also a standard MagicBook series laptops in sizes 14-inch and 15-inch screens. They come with minimalist design. slim and lightweight body, a FullView display, Ryzen 5 4500U processors, 8GB RAM+512GB storage. It is slated to hit stores on September 21.

Honor also introduced Honor Pad 6 and three lifestyle and home appliance devices including Percussion Massage Gun EVO, Usmile Sonic Electric Toothbrush P1001, and Antibacterial Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

Honor Pad 6 sports a 10.1 Full HD display and symmetrical 1620 high-amplitude dual speakers, the HONOR Pad 6 promises users a truly immersive audio-visual experience. Weighing at just 460g and with a slim body that is only 7.55mm thick, coupled with enhanced connectivity through Wi-Fi and LTE options. The prices of the devices will be revealed during the local launch events in the coming weeks.

Itel IPP-81



Caption



Itel launched the new fast-charging power bank IPP-81. It comes with a massive 20,000mAh charging capacity along with dual output and 2.1A fast charging support

The new Itel power bank comes with a twin USB port which can fast charge two devices at once. It also features an anti-slip texture, giving a firm grip to hold the power bank. It costs Rs 1399.

Realme 7, 7 Pro series

standard Realme 7 comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) LCD screen, 90Hz refresh rate, peak brightness up to 480 nits, Corning Gorilla Glass shield on top, side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Inside, it features 12nm class 2.05GHz MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core backed by 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU, Android 10-based Realme UI, 6GB/8GB RAM (LPPDDR4x), 64GB/128GB storage (UFS 2.1) with the option add extra up to 256GB via microSD, 5000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge fast charging support.

Realme 7 Pro sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2400 ×1080p) super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and peak brightness up to 600 nits and there is also an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

under-the-hood, it houses an 8nm class 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core CPU backed by Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB/8GB RAM (LPPDDR4x), 128GB storage (UFS 2.1, expandable up to 256GB via microSD), Android 10-based Realme UI, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W VOOC SuperDart Charge support.

Both the Realme 7 and 7 Pro feature the same photography hardware. They come with a quad-camera module-- main 64MP (with 1/1.73-inch Sony IMX682 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, UIS/UIS Max), an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens (with f/2.3 aperture), a 2MP B&W portrait camera, and a 2MP 4cm macro sensor (with f/2.4 aperture) on the back with LED flash, support Starry mode, Pro Nightscape mode, Ultra Nightscape video and more. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie shooter with f/2.5 aperture.

Realme 7 and 7 Pro come with prices starting at Rs 14,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

After a month of launching the new Galaxy Note20 series, Samsung formally revealed the key features of the new premium Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 2 flaunts two edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less Infinity-O Displays. On the front, it has a 6.2-inch HD+ (2260 x 816p) super AMOLED cover display with a pixel density of 386 ppi (pixels per inch). When unfurled, it opens into a gigantic 7.6-inch ultra-thin QXGA+(2208 x 1768p) 2X dynamic AMOLED infinity flex screen with a 22.5:18 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 373ppi.

The company says that it has learned a lot of lessons from the first generation Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip, and based on feedback, it has incorporated a lot of improvements in the new Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The new phone has undergone more stringent durability tests and will fare well with daily wear-and-tear tests in the lab. It costs $1,999.

Nvidia graphics card for PCs

Nvidia, earlier this week, launched a brand new Ampere-based RTX 30 family of graphics cards.

They boast 28 billion transistors built on a custom Samsung 8 nanometer process, the RTX 30 cards feature up to 30 TFLOPS of computing power, and up to 58 TFLOPS of ray-tracing performance with doubled the ray-triangle calculation compared to Turing.

If Nvidia is to be believed, the new GeForce RTX 30 Series delivers up to 2x the performance and 1.9x the power efficiency over previous-generation GPUs.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A

The Redmi 9A sports a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD Display with peak brightness up to 400 nits, and comes with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification.

It houses a 12nm class 2GHz MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor backed by 2GB/3GB RAM, 32GB storage ( + 512GB via microSD card), Android 10-based MIUI 12, and a massive 5,000mAh battery with micro USB 10W in-box charger.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts a 13MP main camera with AI Portrait mode, Document Scanner, Kaleidoscope. And on the front, it features 5MP snapper with AI Portrait mode. Its price starts at Rs 8,999.

