Gadgets Weekly: Galaxy Fit, Pico speaker and more

Top consumer electronics majors Samsung, Asus, Portronics, and others launched a new line of gadgets such as smartphone, wireless speakers, fitness bands, smartwatch and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active:

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active is a tailor-made smart wearable for the trekkers. It is made up of top-of-the-line materials to sustain varied climates and last longer than conventional smartwatches.

It comes with IP68 certification and MIL-STD-810G standards, tailor-made for trekkers. It is capable of sustaining wide-range of environmental conditions such as low pressure for altitude testing; exposure to high and low temperatures plus temperature shock (both operating and in storage); rain (including wind blown and freezing rain); humidity, fungus, salt fog for rust testing; sand and dust exposure; explosive atmosphere; leakage; acidic atmosphere, acceleration; shock and transport shock; gunfire vibration; and random vibration.



Galaxy Watch Active; picture credit: Samsung India



The Galaxy Watch Active also has 5ATM certification, meaning you can go for a deep sea diving, as the device can survive close to 50 meters (165 feet) underwater.

Samsung's new smart wearable also comes with a state-of-the-art blood pressure sensor, stress tracker with breathing exercise alert option, fitness tracking capabilities covering several exercises. It is also capable of auto-detecting when the user run, bike, row, use the elliptical trainer or start a dynamic workout. It costs Rs 19,990

Besides that, the company also released generic Galaxy Fit and Fit e series smart wearables. They are easy to use with a simple interface. Once paired with the smartphone, users can see alerts and messages or check the widget which includes information synced straight from the smartphone —like alarm, calendar or weather—without ever needing to touch the mobile. When the user travels to a new time zone, your Galaxy Fit will also automatically display a dual-clock watch face to make it easier to manage your schedule. The Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e are priced at Rs 9,990 and Rs 2,590, respectively.

Portronics Pico:



Portronics Pico speakers



The new Portronics Pico series is a compact wireless Bluetooth speaker. It boasts built-in TWS (True Wireless Stereo) system, which outputs with both left and right channels. It supports Bluetooth 4.2 LE and this means, the device can play music from a phone even from a distance of 30 feet. It supports iOS, Android & Windows devices. Pico speaker houses a 300mAh inbuilt battery and needs close to one hour of charging to fully power it from zero to 100-percent. With that, the user can watch an entire movie without the need for any recharging. It costs Rs 999.

Asus 6Z:

After weeks of teasing, Asus 6Z finally made its way to the Indian stores. It comes in three variants--(6GB RAM + 64GB storage), 6GB RAM +128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage costs Rs 31,999, Rs 34,999, and Rs 39,999, respectively on Flipkart.



Asus 6Z; picture credit: Asus



Asus 6Z boasts a unique motorized camera. It can flip up back-facing dual-primary camera to the front, to turn in to a selfie camera. With this form factor, the device owners are assured of top-notch photo in whichever side they point the snapper.

That's not all, it has a special sensor that can sense the phone is falling and automatically retract the flip camera to its original position to protect itself from getting damaged.

The camera module boasts a primary 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with F1.8 and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens with 128-degree Field-Of-View (FOV), which guarantees high-quality Portrait mode blur effect.

A praiseworthy attribute of the flip camera is that it is capable of auto-focus on the moving subject. It can track him or her and follow up to 180-degree Field-of-View (FOV) while they walk during a video recording without anybody's help.

This works best when the stationary phone is placed horizontally on a tripod. It can also take panoramic view images both vertically and horizontally with less effort. It has a 270-degree FOV.

Garmin Forerunner 945 Premium



Garmin Forerunner 945 series



Garmin launched the company's next generation Forerunner 945 Premium for Rs 59,990, much more than the Apple Watch Series 4.

It sports minimalistic design with a circular case made of sturdy metallic materials and glass. It can store more than 1000 songs in addition to capability to sync with Spotify and other third-party music apps via companion phones. It can track a wide range of activities including walking, running, swimming, skiing, paddle sports and trail running and several more.

A notable aspect is the Body Battery. Based on the time of the day and the activities performed by the user, Garmin Forerunner 945 series can show how much energy reserve he or she has. It also boasts a women health feature to track the menstrual cycle.

As far as the battery life is concerned, it offers close to 2 weeks under smartwatch mode, up to 10 hours in GPS mode with music or up to 60 hours in UltraTrac mode.

