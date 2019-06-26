Asus 6Z goes on sale in India: Should you buy?

Taiwanese consumer electronics major Asus, earlier in the month, unveiled flagship phone Asus 6Z and is now finally up for sale in India.

Asus 6Z base model (6GB RAM + 64GB storage) costs Rs 31,999. It is also available in two more configurations-- 6GB RAM +128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 34,999, and Rs 39,999, respectively on Flipkart.

Asus 6Z: Should you buy?

Absolutely Yes! Asus 6Z is the most affordable smartphone with Snapdragon 855 chipset. It is the Qualcomm's most powerful processor to date and is ably supported by Adreno 640 GPU to offer buttery smooth user-experience be it playing graphics-rich games or 4K video recording or to do any power-intense tasks on a phone.

I have been using the Asus 6Z for little over a week and have to say, it has shown no hint of lag-ness and also the company has done a remarkable job with motorized dual-camera. It takes stunning images and also makes good use of the movable camera to get really good panoramic pictures vertical and horizontal. Also, the motion tracking video recording is the most unique feature of the Asus 6Z and makes it stand out among rival brands such as OnePlus 7 Pro and Oppo Reno 10X Zoom.

Also, with a massive 5,000mAh cell, it offers the best battery life in the flagship category. Under mixed usage, it will easily last one and a half day if not more.

Must read | Asus 6Z hand-on

Key specifications of Asus 6Z:

Display: 6.46-inch full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD with HDR 10 support, 600 nits brightness, 19.5:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 shield

OS: Android 9 Pie

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 485 + 4x 1.80GHz Kryo 485) with Adreno 640 GPU

RAM (LPDDR4X) + Storage (UFS 2.1): 6GB RAM + 64GB storage/6GB RAM + 128GB storage/ 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Primary camera: 48MP with 1 /2-inch Sony IMX586 sensor, dual LED Flash, F1.79 aperture, 1, 0.8μm pixel size, Laser AF, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), 13MPwith 125-degree ultra-wide lens, F2.4 aperture.

Battery: 5,000mAh with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4

Add-ons: Dual-SIM slots (SIM 1 + SIM 2), dedicated microSD card (+ 1TB storage), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type C port, FM radio, two microphones, 5-magnet stereo speaker, dual NXP TFA9874 smartamp and GPS/GLONASS.

Dimensions & weight:159.1 x 75.4 x 9.2 mm & 190g

