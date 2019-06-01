Gadgets Weekly: Redmi K20, Oppo Reno, ZenBook and more

Several tech majors such as Amazon, Apple, Xiaomi, and Oppo, among others unveiled a new line of phones, laptops, music players and accessories in India, as well as global markets.

DH lists a prominent product that made their debut this week (May 26-June 1):

Black Shark 2

Xiaomi-backed Black Shark made their debut in India with the launch of flagship gaming phone Black Shark 2.

It sports a 6.39-inch full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the back, it flaunts eye-catching chiselled textured shell case, resembling an armoured tanker and most importantly offers good grip for hands to hold on to the phone while playing a game.

Inside, Black Shark 2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core backed by Andreno 640 graphics engine and to control the overheating, the company has incorporated Liquid Cooling 3.0 technology. It is based on Tower-wide global liquid cooling system that utilises liquid-cooled plate and liquid-cooled tube, which will be covered on all components that are susceptible to overheating under heavy processing particularly while playing graphics-rich games. It is capable of reducing the CPU’s core temperature by up to 14° C, the company claims.

It also boasts a feature-rich 48MP+12MP (with Samsung sensors) dual-camera on the back and a 20MP selfie snapper on the front.

Other stipulated features include Android Pie OS, 6GB RAM/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage and comes with 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a full day under mixed usage. It also supports 27W fast charging Type C port.

The new Black Shark 2 come in two options-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage--for Rs 39,999 and Rs 49,999, respectively. It will available for purchase from June 4 onwards exclusively on Flipkart.

Oppo Reno series

After Realme, Oppo introduced a new sub-brand Reno in India by unveiling two phones- Reno and Reno 10X Zoom.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom sports 6.55-inch full-view AMOLED display with 93.1-per cent screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 shield

It boasts unique shark-fin inspired rising front camera with 16MP sensor to capture selfies. On the back, it comes with a triple camera module with a 48MP primary sensor, 13MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor.



New Reno 10X Zoom and Reno; picture credit: Oppo India



under-the-hood, it comes with 4,0065mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging, Dolby Atmos, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor with tri-cooling control to dissipate overheating, Android Pie-based ColorOS 6 (with Hyper Boost 2.0-Frame Boost and Touch Boost for gaming).

Whereas the generic model Reno features same design language as the 10 X Zoom including the shark fin rising pop-up selfie camera, but differ in terms of internal hardware.

It comes with Android Pie-based ColorOS 6, a 3,765 battery with VOOC charging, 48MP+5MP dual camera on the back, 16MP front camera, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor.

As far as the pricing is concerned, Oppo Reno 10X Zoom comes in two configurations--6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage--for Rs 39,990 and Rs 49,990, respectively.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) costs Rs 32,990. All the new phones will be available exclusively on Flipkart from June 7 onwards.

Xiaomi Redmi K20

After weeks of speculations, Xiaomi finally pulled the wraps off the Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro.

Redmi K20 Pro sports a 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It also comes with Gorilla Glass 5 shield and 3D glass cover. On the back, it boasts a glossy premium shell with gradient finish.

Inside, it comes with a powerful 7nm-class Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB/8GB LPDDRX4 RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1) and a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.



Redmi K20 Pro series; picture credit: Redmi India/Twitter



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts feature-rich triple camera, 48MP (with Sony IMx586 sensor, F1.85 aperture), 13MP ultra wide angle lens and 8MP telephoto lens on the back. And, a 20MP pop-up selfie camera.

On the other hand, the generic Redmi K20 comes with pretty much same design language including internal hardware as the top-end model but differs in a couple of aspects. It houses

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core and supports 18W fast charging.

Rest including the display, battery capacity, and the camera remains the same as the Redmi K20 Pro.

In India, the Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro are expected to come with Poco F2 and F2 Pro branding.

Apple iPod Touch (7th gen)

After four years, Apple finally refreshed its iPod Touch line with upgraded hardware. The new iPod Touch (7th gen) sports a slim body form with the premium metallic shell on the back and a 4.0-inch display with bezels, home button, and camera at the top centre in the front side.

Inside, it houses an Apple A10 Fusion chipset, which makes the device support Augmented Reality (AR) games offering an immersive experience, which the previous iteration lacked.

With this, the iPod Touch now users can be able to subscribe to Apple Arcade and enjoy exclusive gaming titles like the top-end iPhone and iPad users.





Apple iPod Touch (7th gen); picture credit: Apple



The iPod Touch (7th gen) comes in three storage variants-32GB,128GB and 256GB-- for Rs 18,900, Rs 28,900 and Rs 38,900 in India. It will be available in six colour options--space grey, white, gold, blue, pink and (PRODUCT)RED.

Amazon Echo Show 5

The new Amazon Echo Show 5 flaunts a 5.5-inch display, which compact and yet big enough for a perfect kitchen TV or in a living room or children room.

Users can simply wake the device with 'Hey Alexa' and start asking to play movie trailers, news snippets from popular channels, the sports update such as Champions league goal score or of a cricket match in the ongoing World Cup.

He/she can also look for recipes and the Echo Show 5 will start a step-by-step guide to on how to make traditional or an exotic dishes.

Also, consumers can listen to the latest songs on Amazon Prime Music and watch the latest TV shows on Amazon Prime Video. People can also play music from Hungama Music, Saavn, Gaana, and TuneIn – without additional cost.





Echo Show 5; picture credit: Amazon India



And, children can enjoy fun skills like Chu Chu TV, Chhota Bheem, and more.

With a 1MP camera, user can video chat with the spouse or parents or children at home at any time. The Echo Show 5 is now available on Amazon for Rs 8,999.

Syska Beat Pro

Emerging consumer electronics major Syska launched a new line of earphone HE1100 Beat Pro series. It comes with a built-in microphone, multi-function button which can be used to play, pause, control volume, track speed and answer calls.



Syska Beat Pro; picture credit: Syska



The Syska Beat Pro earphones also come with a 1.2 metre anti-winding TPE (Thermoplastic elastomers) round cable which provides a tangle-free experience. These earphones are compatible with all devices that include mobiles, laptops, gaming & music devices. It costs Rs 899 and will be available in two colours-- black and white.

Motorola Moto Z4

Motorola unveiled the new Moto Z4 in the US. It sports 6.4-inch OLED full HD+ display with dot-notch design. Like the current crop of flagship phones, it boasts an in-screen finger sensor in addition to the face unlock capability. On the back, it flaunts a sturdy shell with a metallic frame.

Under-the-hood, the Moto Z4 houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core chipset backed by Android Pie OS, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 3,600mAh battery, which is more than enough to run the phone for a whole day easily under mixed usage. It also supports TurboPower charging, which enables the device to quickly charge within minutes and offer several hours of talk time.



Moto Z4; picture credit; Motorola



It boasts a 48MP sensor with F1.7 aperture, meaning the camera will be able to absorb more light and capture stunning images at any type of environments. On the front too, Moto Z4 comes with an impressive 25MP selfie snapper. It will be released first in the US on June 6 for $499.99

Asus ZenBook series

Taiwan-based technology major Asus unveiled a new line of ZenBook, Duo and also anniversary special ZenBook Edition 30.

The ZenBook Edition 30 flaunts luxurious Pearl White genuine Italian leather — hand-crafted and hand-stitched. It sports a 13.3-inch full HD NanoEdge display and comes with Intel Core i7-8565U/Core i5-8265U processor, Windows 10/ 10 Pro OS, 3D IR HD camera, ScreenPad (5.45-inch FHD+), 8GB/16GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce® MX150, 2GB GDDR5 VRAM/Integrated Intel® UHD Graphics 620 and a 50Wh 3-cell lithium-polymer battery with up to 14 hours of power backup.

On the other hand, the ZenBook Duo series comes with a secondary display dubbed as ScreenPad Plus, a 14-inch full-width secondary touchscreen that expands and enhances the interactive capabilities. They come with 9th generation Intel Core processors, combined with up to 32GB RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, with ultrafast storage provided by up to a 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD.

