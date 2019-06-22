Gadgets weekly: Vivo Y17, Red Magic 3, Asus 6Z and more

Consumer electronics majors Motorola, Asus, Amazon launched several products such as phones, e-readers and more in India this week (June 16-22).

Here is the list of top new gadgets:

Nubia Red Magic 3

As teased by the company, Nubia Red Magic 3 is a gaming flagship phone. It is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 octa-core with advanced liquid-cooling technology and turbofan, which assures buttery smooth experience whichever game, the device owners wants to play.

Even the display is tailor-made to offer the ultimate gaming experience. It boasts 6.65-inch full HD+ AMOLED display 90Hz refresh rate and 430 nit brightness. And guess what? it also comes with touch-sensitive points around the frame, which act as buttons and can be customised to perform actions of choice for a particular game. Thus, there is no need for the user to buy a separate accessory like gamepad or controller to play games on the phone.

Another notable aspect of Nubia Red Magic 3 is that it can record 8K ultra HD videos on its 48MP primary camera on the back. It will be available in two variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage--for Rs 35,999 and Rs 46,999 on Flipkart and go on sale on June 27 onwards with special EMI offers and mobile protection insurance plan for limited period.

Key specifications of Nubia Red Magic 3

Display: 6.65-inch (2340x1080p) full HD+ AMOLED screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits

OS: Android Pie-based Redmagic OS 2.0

Chipset: 7nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core (2.8GHz Kryo 485 x 1 + 2.4GHz Kryo 485 x 3 + 1.80GHz Kryo 485 x 4) chipset with Adreno 640 graphics engine

RAM (LPDDR4X) + Storage (UFS 2.1): 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB

Main: 48MP (with Sony IMX586) sensor with 1/2.0-inch, 0.8um pixel size. F1.75 aperture, dual-LED flash, 8K video recording

Front: 16MP with F2.0 aperture

Battery: 5,000mAh with 27W fast charging

Add-ons: Fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots (nano+nano), Type C USB port,4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo front speakers, DTS-X sound system

Dimensions & Weight: 171.7 × 78.5 x 9.65mm & 215g

Asus 6Z

The new Asus 6Z boasts innovative camera, which can flip up back-facing dual-primary camera to the front, to turn in to a selfie camera. With this form factor, the device owners are assured of top-notch photo in whichever side they point the snapper.



Asus 6Z; picture credit: Asus India



The camera module boasts a primary 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with F1.8 and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens with 128-degree Field-Of-View (FOV), which guarantees high-quality Portrait mode blur effect.

A praiseworthy attribute of the flip camera is that it is capable of auto-focus on the moving subject. It can track him or her and follow up to 180-degree Field-of-View (FOV) while they walk during a video recording without anybody's help.

This works best when the stationary phone is placed horizontally on a tripod. It can also take panoramic view images both vertically and horizontally with less effort. It has a 270-degree FOV.

Must Read | Asus 6Z first impression

Asus 6z will be available in three variants-- 6GB+ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM +128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 31,999, Rs 34,999, and Rs 39,99, respectively on Flipkart from June 26 onwards.

Key specifications of Asus 6Z:

Display: 6.46-inch full HD+ NanoEdge IPS LCD with HDR 10 support, 600 nits brightness, 19.5:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 shield

OS: Android 9 Pie

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 485 + 4x 1.80GHz Kryo 485) with Adreno 640 GPU

RAM (LPDDR4X) + Storage (UFS 2.1): 6GB RAM + 64GB storage/6GB RAM + 128GB storage/ 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Primary camera: 48MP with 1 /2-inch Sony IMX586 sensor, dual LED Flash, F1.79 aperture, 1, 0.8μm pixel size, Laser AF, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), 13MPwith 125-degree ultra-wide lens, F2.4 aperture.

Battery: 5,000mAh with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4

Add-ons: Dual-SIM slots (SIM 1 + SIM 2), dedicated microSD card (+ 1TB storage), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type C port, FM radio, two microphones, 5-magnet stereo speaker, dual NXP TFA9874 smartamp and GPS/GLONASS.

Dimensions & weight:159.1 x 75.4 x 9.2 mm & 190g

Motorola Vision One

Motorola One Vision boasts 48MP+5MP dual primary camera with 3-axis Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Night Vision mode, Quad Pixel technology that combines 4 pixels into one large megapixel for 4x better low light sensitivity. On the front, it features a 25MP selfie snapper.

It sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with punch-hole camera in the top-left corner. With this design language, the device will offer a 21:9 aspect ratio and rest assured, owners will have a delightful time watching multimedia contents on Amazon Prime Video, HotStar, and Netflix, among others.



Motorola One Vision; picture credit: Motorola



Motorola One Vision is priced Rs 19,999 and will be available in two shades--Sapphire Gradient and Bronze Gradient from June 27 onwards in major online and brick-and-mortar retail chains across India.

Key specifications of Motorola One Vision:

Display: 6.3-inch (2520x1080p) full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio

OS: Android Pie (will get Android Q and R series update)

Processor: 2.2GHz Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core

RAM + Storage: 4GB RAM + 128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD)

Main: 48MP (with F1.7 aperture, Optical Image Stabilisation-OIS) + 5MP (with F2.2 aperture) with dual-tone LED flash

Front: 25MP with F2.0 aperture

Battery: 3,500mAh with 15W TurboPower fast charging support

Add-ons: Dual 4G-LTE, hybrid dual-SIM slots (SIM 1 + SIM 2 or microSD card), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, NFC (Near Field Communication), USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, microphones x 2, speakers

Colour: Saphire Blue/Brown

Dimensions & Weight: 160.1 x 71.2 x 8.7 mm & 181 g

Vivo Y12

Vivo's new mid-range Y12 sports a 6.35-inch HD+ (720x1544p) LCD display and comes with a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset backed by Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage and a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for close to two days under mixed usage.



Vivo Y12; picture credit: Vivo India



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts triple camera module, a 13MP + 8MP + 2MP with LED flash on the back. On the front, it houses 8MP selfie snapper. Camera features include Portrait mode, PDAF, palm capture gesture support, voice control option, AI Face Beauty app, camera filter, super wide-angle camera and more.

It comes in Burgandy Red and Aqua Blue colours for Rs 12,490 and is available in all authorised retail stores in India.

Amazon's new Kindle Oasis

American tech giant Amazon unveiled the 10th generation Kindle Oasis e-reader. It comes with a good upgrade over the predecessor.

The new Kindle Oasis comes with IPX8 water resistant certification, meaning it can survive submerged under two meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes.

It sports a 7.0-inch display with 300 ppi (pixels per inch) resolution and is first of the series to boast built-in adjustable warm light feature, which comes in handy while reading the low-lit room.



Kindle Oasis (10th gen); picture credit: Amazon India



Kindle Oasis also lets users adjust the text size and boldness and read with Kindle-exclusive fonts for maximum readability. Whispersync lets the user seamlessly switch between reading and listening on the Kindle and Kindle app without losing the place, provided it is connected to the Internet via Wi-Fi or cellular.

The price of the Kindle Oasis (10th gen) starts at Rs 20,999 (base model: 8GB storage + Wi-Fi only). It can be pre-order on Amazon with a special offer of a 100-percent discount on one e-book and the shipping will commence on August 19 in India.

