Gemini Daily Horoscope - December 18, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Gemini Daily Horoscope - December 18, 2020

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 18 2020, 01:00 ist
Changes at home possible and a relationship puts a heavy strain on you today. An older loved one's health cautioned. Your work will be appreciated, but you are a bit too exacting for your friends today.

Lucky color: Lavender

Lucky number: 7

Lucky gem: Emerald

