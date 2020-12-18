Gemini Daily Horoscope - December 18, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Changes at home possible and a relationship puts a heavy strain on you today. An older loved one's health cautioned. Your work will be appreciated, but you are a bit too exacting for your friends today.
Lucky color: Lavender
Lucky number: 7
Lucky gem: Emerald
Gravitational waves probe exotic matter in dead stars
She saved thousands of friends. Then Covid killed her.
UK museum slammed for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking
'World's ugliest orchid', a new species named in 2020
Srinagar records coldest night of the season
China's spacecraft brings home moon samples
Will children be able to get Covid-19 vaccines?