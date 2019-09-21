Google drops two Android camera apps from Play store

Search engine giant Google has taken down two popular selfie-camera filter apps from Play store for hosting illegal adware in them.

Wandera security research team, earlier this month, detected two shady apps-Sun Pro Beauty Camera and Funny Sweet Beauty Camera, which happen to have garnered combined installations of 1.5 million on Android phones.

"Adware enables authors to make money from affected devices and while it is typically regarded as more of a nuisance than a severe threat, but these particular apps have more advanced functionality than your average adware," Wandera security team said.



Two camera apps have taken off from the Google Play store (Picture Credit: Wndera)



It has also come into light that Sun Pro Beauty Camera app, once installed on the phone, it creates an icon in the app drawer. After the user taps on the app, it creates a shortcut and removes itself from the app drawer.

If the user tries to uninstall the app, the shortcut gets deleted, but the app continues to work in the background. And, the shady app will bombard full-screen ads on the phone leading to unwanted distraction.

On the other hand, Funny Sweet Beauty Camera application is a bit less annoying. It is said to push a full-page ad after each filtered photo downloaded from the app.

What's more alarming is that both the apps seek three permissions such as record audio anytime without user consent, create a short cut to deceive people during uninstallation of the app and system alert window, which posts an ad and trick the consumer to click on it.

Most often than not, users quickly skim-through installation procedure without duly reading the agreement and later rue over getting hoodwinked.

As of now, there are no reports of a case of illegal retrieving of personal data from the phone by the aforementioned apps, but it is disturbing to know that they do have malicious codes, which can be used in the future by greedy app creators to earn some quick bucks.

Taking serious note of the issue, Google has removed both the apps-- Sun Pro Beauty Camera and Funny Sweet Beauty Camera-- from Play store.

Mobile phone owners are advised to be more vigilant when installing new apps and follow the instructions below to be safe from malware or hacking.

1) Whether you have an Android mobile or iOS-based iPhone or Windows-powered PCs or Mac computer, always stay updated with the latest software. All Google, Microsoft, and Apple send regularly send firmware — especially security patches monthly or on a priority basis, whenever they detect threats. So, make sure you install the latest software.

2) Another good practice is to install a premium Antivirus software, which offers 24x7 protection. They are equipped to detect threats quickly whenever you unknowingly visit a shady website

3) Never ever open emails or SMS and click URL links sent from unknown senders

4) Also, never install apps or software from unfamiliar publishers.

5) Always download apps from Google Play or Apple App Store or Windows Store only. Never install from any third-party app store.

6) It is also a good practice to see the reviews in the Google Play or App Store to know the feedback given by users who already installed the app. Most often than not, there will be a warning sign if it is a shady app.

