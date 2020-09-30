Google Event 2020: Expect Pixel 5, new Chromecast and more

Apple earlier in the month kicked off the annual Fall product event series with the launch of the new Watches and iPads and now, its the turn of the search engine giant Google to show-case its next-generation products.

Google is scheduled to commence the 'Launch Night In' event on Wednesday (September 30) at 11:00 am PT ( 11:30 pm IST). Thanks to Covid-19, the programme will be a virtual one and telecasted on it official website and YouTube.

Google Event 2020: Here's what to expect in the Launch Night In event

As teased, the company is confirmed to bring new phones, two to be precise- Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, in addition to Nest smart speaker and the new Chromecast as well.

Google Pixel 5 is said to come in only one size and there won't be any XL or normal variants like the 2019-series - Pixel 4 and 4 XL. It will feature a 6.0-inch full HD+ (2340 x 1080) OLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, support 90Hz display refresh rate, and an 8MP (with Sony IMX355 sensor) punch-hole front camera in the top left corner. It comes with the IP68 rating, meaning the device can sustain up to 1.5 meters (around five feet) underwater for close to 30 minutes.

On the back, it is said to flaunt a metallic case with a fingerprint sensor in the middle and a big curve square block in the top-left corner will house a dual-camera module-- main 12.2MP wide sensor (f/1.7 aperture) backed by 12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2) and LED flash.

Inside, it is said to come with Android 11 OS powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor (with X52 modem for 5G) backed by 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 4,080mAh battery with 18W USB-C fast charging cable in the retail box.



A teaser showing the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G. Credit: Google



On the other hand, the Pixel 4a 5G is expected to come with a 6.2-inch full HD (1920 x 1080p) OLED screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield, 60Hz display refresh rate, 8MP front snapper, fingerprint sensor, 12.2MP (main) + 16MP (ultra-wide) dual camera on the back, Snapdragon 765G chipset with X52 modem for 5G, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 3,885mAh battery. It is likely to cost $499.

The new Chromecast will come with a remote controller, a first for the product category. Also, it will run the latest Google TV OS (rebranded from Android TV) and will support Google Assistant voice assistant and compatible with most of the multimedia streaming apps including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify, among others to play 4K and HDR content. It is expected to cost $49.99.

Google is also rebranding Nest smart speakers as Nest Audio. It will support Google Assistant and users will be able to thousands of branded Internet-of-Things (IoT) gadgets and most importantly deliver rich sound experience while playing music. Also, it can detect the range of the room space and tune the loudness, bass, treble and other attributes in the music accordingly. The price is likely to start at $99.99.

Interested readers catch the live event on Google website (here) and official YouTube channel (here) at 11:30 pm onwards.

