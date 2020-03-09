Google Pixel 4 to get crucial facial recognition security update soon

Google's 2019-based flagship phone Pixel 4 had a boatload of features including Soli Radar-based motion sense detection, powerful processor, top-notch camera hardware with facial recognition system.

Google had so much trust on the front camera and companion biometric sensors, it let go of the fingerprint sensor in the Pixel 4 series. Unfortunately, it had a glaring issue with the camera system, as the device could be unlocked even when the user's eyes closed. This would mean, anybody could unlock the Pixel 4 just by taking it in in front of the owner's face while sleeping.

Even Google acknowledged the glitch and promised to release a software update for the Pixel 4 series that would make it mandatory for the user to open the eyes, to unlock the device.

Now, Eagle-eyed Android Police have noticed that the search engine giant has actually added an option--'Require eyes to be open' in the Pixel 4 series. However, this feature doesn't really activate it just yet, but it does suggest that Google is likely to enable the feature directly via an update very soon.

Once released, Pixel 4 series will finally be able to match the Apple's Face ID capability, which is currently the world's gold standard for accurate recognition of the owner's face with low False Rejection Rate (FRR) and also, it is really difficult to fool the biometric system in terms of unlocking the device with fake 2D images or 3D models of the owner's face.

It can be noted that the Pixel 4 series is not available in several markets including India.

