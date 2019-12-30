Google Pixel 4a photos surface online ahead of launch

In October 2019, Google unveiled the company's new flagship phone Pixel 4 series with Soli radar system for screen unlock and hand gesture detection. It was the only mobile to boast such advanced technology in the world but unfortunately, that very thing became a hurdle for Google to sell the Pixel 4 series in several countries including India, as it uses special radio frequency spectrum, which is allotted only for the military and government-run science institution.

Later reports came in that Google has already commenced working on a Pixel 4a series without the Soli radar and release it in emerging markets soon. Now, for the first the image of the Pixel 4a has surfaced online, courtesy 91Mobiles and Twitter tipster Steve H.McFly (aka OnLeaks), giving us the first glimpse of the Google's mid-range phone.

The cream coloured Pixel 4a device has a smooth shell, most probably made of polycarbonate-based material similar to the Pixel 3a, but there is no dual-tone colourway. The design language seems to be inspired by Pixel 4.

And here comes my last late #Christmas gift in form of your very first and early look at the #Google #Pixel4a!

360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/rsvRkjVOln pic.twitter.com/sqG6J5knSR — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 28, 2019

It has a square camera module, but unlike the top-end model, which has two sensors, the upcoming phone will have one sensor and LED flash placed diagonally opposite to each other.

Since there won't be any Soli radar, Google is betting on the ever-reliable fingerprint sensor on the back. It is a good location for the fingers to reach and unlock the phone. And yes, Google is keeping the 3.5mm audio jack on top.

On the front, the Pixel 4a is completely different from both the predecessor and the Pixel 4. It has a punch-hole camera in the top left corner and the rest is the fully functional display. It is likely to sport an OLED-based screen with either 5.7-inch or 5.8-inch in size.

Inside, Google Pixel 4a is expected to house Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor with 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. There is no word on the battery capacity, but many critics and fans hope Google incorporates at least 4,000mAh cell.

Word on the street is that Google is unlikely to wait till I/O 2020 ( in May) to release the Pixel 4a, as mentioned before the company did not release the Pixel 4 in several major countries. So, the search engine giant is expected to bring the mid-range Android phone as early as January.

