Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro features surface online ahead of launch

We have been hearing reports of search engine giant Google planning a fall event in October to unveil the company's much-awaited Pixel 6 series phones. It has piqued curiosity among tech enthusiasts and Pixel fans as the devices are expected to come with Google's proprietary chipset dubbed Whitechapel.

Now, reliable tipster Jon Prosser renowned for revealing Apple devices' features much before the launch has got hands on the full spec-sheet of the yet-to-be-unveiled Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro smartphones.

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro is expected to come with Google's custom-made chipset and run Android 12 out-of-the-box. Also, it is said the company will offer up to five years of Android software support, which is almost two years more than current Pixel phones.

With this Google Pixel phones will have a longer shelf life similar to the Apple iPhones, which are known to get more than five years. This year, the Cupertino-based company surprised many by offering iOS 15 support for the six-year-old iPhone 6S.

It will do wonders for Google if the rumours of five-year support come true. It will build strong brand loyalty among customers.

The Pixel 6 (code-named Oriel) is said to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and a 4,614mAh battery with a fast charger support.

As far as the photography is concerned, it is expected to come dual camera module on the back-- main 50MP (Wide) with 12MP (Ultra-wide) sensors. On the front, it will house an 8MP snapper.

NEW EXCLUSIVE:

Final specs for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro! I'm told Google is committed to 5 YEARS of software updates for both of these devices! 🔥🙌 Read the full list here: https://t.co/sMW5ZmE51b pic.twitter.com/INKyvC5yPs — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) July 8, 2021

The bigger Pixel model will not come with an 'XL' tag and will be replaced with 'Pro' similar to Apple iPhones.

The Pixel 6 Pro is said to feature a 6.71-inch Plastic OLED display, 12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

It will boast a triple-camera module-- 50MP (Wide) primary sensor with 48MP (Telephoto lens) and 12MP (Ultra-wide) sensor with LED flash on the back. And, it will house a 12MP snapper.

As said earlier, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be showcased this October. Going by the features, the new Google phones will surely attract more consumers compared to their predecessors ever did.

