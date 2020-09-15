Google sets date for the new Pixel 5, 4a 5G launch

After launching the affordable Pixel 4a in early August, search engine giant Google is all set to host another hardware product event later this month.

Google has confirmed to hold the event on September 30 at 11:00 am PT (11:30 pm IST) and thanks to Covid-19, it will be an online-only programme. It will be streamed live on its official websites and 'Made By Google' Twitter handle.

Google Event 2020: Here's what to expect

In the Pixel 4a launch press note, the company had announced that it plans to bring the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G. So, the latter two are confirmed to make their debut.

Besides the phones, the California-based technology firm is expected to unveil a new line of Chromecast with 4K streaming support, Nest smart speakers, and more.



The new Pixel 5 launching on September 30. Credit: Google



As far as the features are concerned, the Pixel 5 is expected to come with an enhanced Soli Radar chipset that would support more gesture-based control features. The new phone is said to come with an OLED screen, support 60HZ-90Hz display refresh rate, 12MP main sensor with a secondary wide-angle lens on the back, an 8MP selfie camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with X50 5G modem, 8GB RAM, fingerprint sensor on the back and a 4,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Pixel 4a 5G is expected to come with a smaller screen, low battery capacity, 6GB RAM, and on the bright side, it will have a 3.5mm audio jack. The rest of the specifications are the same as the Pixel 5.

