Google's Holi Doodle lets user splash colours on screen

Holi, a Hindu festival of colour is celebrated to mark the end of the chilly winter and the arrival of spring season in India.

Search engine giant, Google, to commemorate the Holi festival has introduced a vibrant doodle with a special easter egg that allows users to splash colours on the search screen. Each time you tap on the screen, it splashes new colours.



Google Doodle with gulal colour bowls below the search bar (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Here's how to play Holi game on Google search app:

Step 1: Go to the Google search app.

Step 2: Type ‘Holi’.

Step 3: Tap on the coloured powder bowls.

Step 4: Start tapping on your screen and show your creative side to the world.

Must read | Tips and tricks on how to get best Holi photos on iPhone 11, 11 Pro series

That's not all, you can tap on the water droplet on the top to clear the colours and start all over again.



Holi Doodle feature on Google search app on mobile (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



It can be noted that this is not the first time, Google has come up with a doodle for the Holi festival. It has done in previous years also. And, it had introduced similar creative infotainment doodles to mark birthdays of Noble laureate C.V Raman (November 7), Children's Day (November 14), Indian Independence Day (August 15) and other occasions as well.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.