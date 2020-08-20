Gordon Ramsay wants to open his own restaurant in India, will it be in Kerala?

Michelin-star chef Gordon Ramsay has said that he wants to launch a restaurant of his own in India and speculations are rife that it might be in Kerala.

Ramsay was shooting the second season of the National Geographic's "Gordon Ramsay: Unchartered' exploring South Indian food and culture in Coorg and Kerala

In an interview, he said, "There are very few countries in the world that have such unique diverse flavours from north to south and then east to west. Every state, every region in India has its own speciality in food. I have been coming to India for so many years, and every time I explore something new. It’s the love of local people that compels me to visit the country again and again."

"I really want to open my own restaurant," he added.

Ramsay went on to describe South Indian food and the diverse flavours across India. “The south is all about spices and it felt amazing to smell the fragrances of those masalas. It was an incredible experience visiting India this time. I shot with local female cooks. Trust me, they are far, far better than me," he said.

Last week on Twitter, Ramsay, on the occasion of his show airing in India, shared a snippet of him making an Indian curry. "In honour of #Uncharted airing in #India tonight, here's a delicious Pumpkin #Curry I whipped up while we were shooting in #Kerala ! This has to be one of my favourite dishes I've cooked for my @YouTube Channel....as well as the hottest one," he Tweeted.



In honour of #Uncharted airing in #India tonight, here's a delicious Pumpkin #Curry I whipped up while we were shooting in #Kerala ! This has to be one of my favourite dishes I've cooked for my @YouTube Channel....as well as the hottest one ! Watch it now: https://t.co/jPmqCTrEVW pic.twitter.com/NvhuHm7wXM — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) August 16, 2020

Gordon Ramsay has spoken even before for his love of the Kerala vegetarian cuisine