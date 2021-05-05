Here’s why you should consume superfood lemongrass 

When one thinks of lemongrass, the first thought that comes to the mind is that of a yummy pudding or lemongrass tea.

However, it should be known that this tall grass is more than just for dessert or good for a refreshing cup of beverage. It has several medicinal properties too.

The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI, USA), in one of its published papers, says: “Lemongrass is a perennial tropical grass with thin, long leaves and is one of the main medicinal and aromatic plants cultivated in Algeria. It is also cultivated mostly for its essential oil (EO) in tropical and subtropical regions of Asia, South America and Africa.”

About its medicinal properties, it adds: “Lemongrass possesses various pharmacological activities such as anti-amoebic, antibacterial, antidiarrhoeal, antifilarial, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties.

“Various other effects like antimalarial, antimutagenicity, antimycobacterial, antioxidants, hypoglycemic and neurobehavioural have also been studied. These results are very encouraging and indicate that this herb should be studied more extensively to confirm these results and reveal other potential therapeutic effects," it further adds.

It is easily available in markets or grandige angadi or traditional Indian herb and medicine stores in places like Bengaluru. Lemongrass is very easy to grow as well. Clearly, it is a superfood.

DH lists some health benefits of lemongrass:

Clears phlegm in the throat:

This is one of the best uses of lemongrass. Phlegm in the throat in winters can be really annoying and impede breathing. For this take a few leaves of lemongrass and boil it well with tulsi (basil). The water needs to become green with the essence of the leaves. Drink it a couple of times a day and as hot as possible for relief from phlegm.

Anti-inflammatory properties:

The NCBI says that lemongrass essential oil (LEO) has a very high amount of citral. The anti-inflammatory property of LEO has been largely attributed to the activity of citral. It has been found that topical and oral administration of LEO significantly inhibited skin inflammation in experiments. Other experiments showed significant anti-allergic and anti-inflammatory effects.

Antiseptic properties:

The NCBI adds that in Asia and Africa, LEO is used as antiseptic, antitussive and anti-rheumatic and to treat backache, sprains, and hemoptysis. Infusions of its leaves are used in alternative medicine as sedative, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory. In some African countries, it is used to treat diabetes.

Apart from the above, lemongrass is also known to aid digestion and relieving pain.

How to consume:

Various pudding and sweet dish recipes are available online and these are great ways of consuming lemongrass.

As stated earlier, lemongrass and tulsi should be boiled and the water drunk as hot as possible.

A third possibility is a couple of small pieces of lemongrass leaves with in black tea will make an absolutely refreshing drink and also give you that boost of health.

Note: The health benefits listed above are just guidelines and not substitutes for professional medical advice.