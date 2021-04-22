Here’s why you should consume superfood saunf 

Fennel seed (saunf) is an important part of Indian cooking. It is added to curries and biryanis along with other spices that lifts the dish to another level.

Apart from giving flavour to food, it is excellent for digestion and also doubles up as a mouth freshener after meals.

It contains potassium, sodium, vitamin A, calcium, iron, phosphorous, zinc, copper, manganese, sodium, vitamin C, thiamine B1, niacin B6, among others. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI, USA), it has antimicrobial, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, anti-pyretic, antispasmodic and many other health benefits. Clearly, it can be classified as a superfood.

According to the NCBI, “The fennel plant originated in the southern Mediterranean region and through naturalisation and cultivation it grows wild throughout the Northern, Eastern and Western hemispheres, specifically in Asia, North America and Europe. It is cultivated in fields and also grows wild. The herb was well-known to the ancient Egyptians, Romans, Indians and Chinese. The Romans grew it for its aromatic seeds and the edible fleshy shoots are still a very common vegetable in southern Italy.”

DH lists some health benefits of saunf:

Anti-oxidant properties:

The NCBI reports that flavonoids present in the fennel species are generally considered as an important category of antioxidants in the human diet. Flavonoids are abundant in the plants of Apiaceae family. It has been reported that the presence of flavonol glycosides in fennel species is related to its morphological heterogeneity and variation. These flavonoids exhibit remarkable antinociceptive and anti-inflammatory activity.

Antiaging effects:

The paper mentioned how fennel seed extract showed notable antiaging effect with supporting experimental data related to skin moisture and transepidermal water loss (TEWL). The texture parameter energy showed a significant increase proving that the formulation possesses potential antiaging effects.

Works as a diuretic:

The NCBI has also said that fennel has diuretic properties. More urine is produced and this means that more toxins are likely to be flushed out of the body.

Good for the stomach:

It is well known in ancient Ayurveda that chewing fennel seeds is good for digestion, particularly if one has had a heavy meal and wants to get rid of the uneasy feeling.

Listed above are just a few of the health benefits of the humble saunf. There are many more.

How to consume:

A teaspoonful of saunf chewed after lunch or dinner and the juice slowly ingested will provide benefits.

Boil equal quantities of saunf, jeera and coriander seeds and consume after food. This will also give digestive benefits.

Note: The above information are just guidelines and not substitute for professional medical advice.