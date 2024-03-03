History on four wheels

The last king of the princely state of Mysuru, Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar’s motoring indulgences are widely known. One of his prized possessions, the 1949 carnation-red Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith Drophead Foursome Coupe is still gorgeous. This thing of beauty is now a part of Yohan Poonawalla’s collection; Poonawalla was adjudged as ‘Collector of the Year’ in 2023 at the Geneva International Motor Show in Qatar. The Silver Wraith won the ‘Best in Class’ in the category of ‘Cars of the Maharajas-Mysore’ at the event which feted the remarkable craftsmanship of the world’s most vintage vehicles. Upholstered in red and grey leather, the Silver Wraith, the first post-war Rolls Royce model, was later owned by the Maharaja of Bharatpur, and used by the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II when they visited India in 1961.