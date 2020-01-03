Horoscope 2020 | Cancer

The year 2020 is likely to bring mixed results for the Cancer born individuals. The initial part of the year may see you draw up ambitious plans regarding professional growth. You work quite sincerely on acquiring new skills and knowledge. You even help your subordinates or juniors in achieving their targets. Some of the Cancer born individuals may be transferred to a new department or location despite resistance. You are sensitive and find it difficult to handle unsympathetic remarks or unnecessary gossip.

It is a period that requires you to work hard without expecting too much. Rewards and recognition will surely come but at a more favourable time. It is a period where your own health — physical as well as emotional — may need attention. Anxiety, digestive disorders, heart burn and lifestyle issues may be major concerns. There will be much more patience required in handling close interpersonal relationships. The key to resolution of conflicts is keeping communication lines open.