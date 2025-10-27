<p>Patna: Bihar Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitish-kumar">Nitish Kumar</a> on Sunday drove down to the residence of Union minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chirag-paswan">Chirag Paswan</a> to partake 'kharna prasad", which devotees consume before embarking on a gruelling 36-hour-long fast as part of Chhath Puja.</p><p>Pictures of the JD(U) supremo at his Shri Krishna Puri residence in Patna were shared on social media by Paswan, who heads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Bihar's choice between past, present and pre-Mandal.<p>"Thank you, honourable Chief Minister, for coming to my home and partaking of Kharna Prasad. My family and I are grateful for the good wishes you expressed during the meeting," he posted on X.</p><p>The photographs show Kumar with Paswan and his close family members, including mother Reena and brother-in-law Arun Bharti, the LJP(R) MP from Jamui, the Lok Sabha seat the Union minister had represented twice before shifting base to Hajipur, his father's pocket borough.</p>