Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar visits Chirag Paswan's house for Chhath ritual

Pictures of the JD(U) supremo at his Shri Krishna Puri residence in Patna were shared on social media by Paswan, who heads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 01:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 01:06 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNitish KumarBiharChirag PaswanBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us