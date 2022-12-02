How did your 2022 resolutions go?

Nivriti Udupa, 9

Bengaluru, Karnataka

I am nine years old and my 2022 resolutions went pretty fine this year. I wanted to break a lot of bad habits this year as I was a very undisciplined and mischievous girl. To get rid of those bad habits, I started reading more books like Harry Potter. I asked my mother to buy me a daily planner so I would be able to plan my days. This year, I also focused on helping my family members and lending a hand around the house. I was quite messy last year so I made sure I was always tidy in 2022. One of my goals this year was to start reading the newspaper everyday but it took a few months for that to happen. Next year I want to be even better at my resolutions.

Mohammed Yusuf, 14

Bengaluru, Karnataka

Just like my peers, I too had a long list of resolutions for 2022. My main goal this year was to be more productive and live a better lifestyle — a healthy one. I also wanted to gain more knowledge about a topic I’m passionate about — the automobile industry. I’ve always wanted to strike a balance between productivity and fun. But this wasn’t easy. I used to indulge in prolonged screen time, woke up late and was always late to school . But this year I overcame all of this. Now, I’m punctual and have started waking up early. This habit led me to achieve my other goals as stated above — being productive, positive, and cheerful. For the first time, everything on my resolutions checklist was ticked off, and I’m thrilled with myself.

Surabhi Yashavant, 11

Bengaluru, Karnataka

My first resolution this year was to pick up a few outdoor sports. Though this was limited due to the pandemic, I still tried to go outside whenever I could. This year, I improved a lot in badminton — I attended coaching sessions during the summer and still continue to practice every day. Also, I wasn’t too good at skating and but I sincerely practised once a week throughout the year and I have gotten a lot better. The same goes for swimming. My second goal was to make more friends, and I’m happy that since transferring to Vishwa Vidyapeeth, I have made many new friends. So, overall this year was pretty good. I accomplished most of my goals and I want to continue doing so.