How firms build support systems for employees

Employees are the greatest asset a company can have. It is essential to develop a healthy, supportive, and collaborative working culture for employees that helps them maintain their mental well-being while contributing to the organization.

Company culture must be based on an “employee-first” concept, and all policies should be designed to support it.

While every organization is different and the needs of the employees differ, some basic rules remain the same. Organizations must invest in their employees and foster a productive and employee-focused workplace. A friendly and comfortable workplace that focuses on both professional and personal growth is most likely to have engaged employees.

Strong communication channels

Every organization needs to establish a robust two-way communication channel. This keeps employees informed of significant organizational changes, new policies, or processes. Consequently, every employee has the freedom to express their thoughts, ideas, views, and even resentments.

Open-door policy

Strict organizational hierarchies prevent young professionals from directly approaching their superiors. Leaders should be developed not just as bosses but as mentors.

Mental well-being

In the last two turbulent years, people have suffered loneliness, isolation, and the loss of loved ones. This has led to a rise in mental issues such as depression, anxiety, and paranoia. Work pressure can further exacerbate this situation. Since employees are often not comfortable talking about their mental health with their colleagues or bosses, an external agency or counsellor should be made available to employees. Providing anonymity and normalizing mental health issues will give employees the confidence to seek help.

Corporate social responsibility

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives undertaken by a company positively impact employees’ well-being and help them contribute to society. Millennials and Gen Z corporate workers are concerned about the environment and community and prefer organizations that behave responsibly.

Work-life balance

A healthy work-life balance allows employees to manage their professional and personal responsibilities efficiently. While long hours and late nights are unavoidable at times, companies should try and ensure such instances are limited.

Simple initiatives can help, such as introducing a hybrid model that allows people to work from home or come to the office at their convenience. Granting additional leaves for various life situations such as paternity, study, and bereavement is also essential.

