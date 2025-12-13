<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold">Spirit creatures</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">If I were an animal,</p>.<p class="bodytext">I would be a honey badger.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Brave, intelligent and thick-skinned.</p>.<p class="bodytext">If I were an animal</p>.<p class="bodytext">I would be a tiger,</p>.<p class="bodytext">Powerful hunters, strong swimmers</p>.<p class="bodytext">and largest of the wild cats</p>.<p class="bodytext">If I were an animal</p>.<p class="bodytext">I would be a panda</p>.<p class="bodytext">Cute, white, little, symbol of peace.</p>.<p class="bodytext">If I were an animal</p>.<p class="bodytext">I would be an elephant</p>.<p class="bodytext">Big, strong and protective.</p>.<p class="bodytext">— Riya Walikar, 10</p>.<p class="bodytext">Dharwad, Karnataka</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Gentle giant</strong></span></p>.<p>If I were an animal, I would like to be a giraffe.</p>.<p>Because of its thin and long neck</p>.<p>And also because of how it treks.</p>.<p>When I look down to the ground,</p>.<p>Everything I see would be so tiny,</p>.<p>And all the other animals would be just like miniature models.</p>.<p>My head would touch the sky, to a point where kites fly</p>.<p>And the cloudy spots all over my body,</p>.<p>Would each tell a different story.</p>.<p>Being as tall as a tree makes me feel like I can lead,</p>.<p>I, would thank God for giving me this life,</p>.<p>And also for giving me such a good height.</p>.<p>— Shriya Sachin, 10</p>.<p>Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Fearless wings</strong></span></p>.<p>If I were an animal, strong and tall, </p>.<p>I’d never crawl or creep at all. </p>.<p>I’d spread my wings, to the skies explore, </p>.<p>A fearless bird forevermore. </p>.<p>Why perch on branches, tied to trees, </p>.<p>When I could glide on an endless breeze? </p>.<p>I’d be an eagle, proud and high, </p>.<p>A ruler of the boundless sky. </p>.<p>Not munching fish from rivers near, </p>.<p>But chasing dreams both bright and clear. </p>.<p>With piercing eyes and spirit free, </p>.<p>The soaring eagle’s meant to be.</p>.<p>— Mohammed Afraaz, 13 </p>.<p>Mysuru, Karnataka</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Wild bliss</strong></span></p>.<p>If I were an animal,</p>.<p>I’d live a life with no care,</p>.<p>running through meadows on the ground </p>.<p>or soaring through the air.</p>.<p>If I were an animal,</p>.<p>I’d be the happiest.</p>.<p>With freedom that has no bounds,</p>.<p>exploring the world around.</p>.<p>If I were an animal,</p>.<p>I’d have a pure heart.</p>.<p>With no greed,</p>.<p>surviving only with the things I need.</p>.<p>— Bhumi Rathod, 15 </p>.<p>Bengaluru, Karnataka</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Grateful cat</strong></span></p>.<p>If I were a cat,</p>.<p>I will cry meow meow,</p>.<p>I dream to be a pet,</p>.<p>To the owner of a bungalow.</p>.<p>My master will provide milk,</p>.<p>And fish and meat for me,</p>.<p>Care for me when I am sick,</p>.<p>Keep me healthy and safe.</p>.<p>I will be grateful to him,</p>.<p>By keeping his residence,</p>.<p>Free from rats and rodents,</p>.<p>Making his living peaceful.</p>.<p>— Aadvik K, 5</p>.<p>Hubballi, Karnataka</p>