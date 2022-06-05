Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Collagen is the most abundantly found protein in the body, responsible for providing structure and strength. It is the foremost structural protein found in the extracellular spaces and the countless connective tissues in the body.

Plant-based collagen is found naturally in fruits and vegetables or other plant by-products that boost collagen production in the human body.

Collagen is also used in topical skin applications. Eating foods high in antioxidants, like fruits and vegetables, can prevent collagen breakdown. Topical treatments like retinol and tretinoin are scientifically proven to promote collagen formation. Additionally, antioxidants such as vitamin C can reverse the inflammation that causes damage to the collagen in your skin



Benefits of plant-based collagen

1 ) Plant-based collagen builders do not supplement collagen in the human body, nor are they made from collagen. They instead aid the body in boosting its collagen production naturally.



2) The body, especially in its later stages, needs at least some kind of external assistance to synthesise the amount of human collagen required by it. That's one of the factors why an authenticated collagen supplement, coupled with a healthy lifestyle, is important for maintaining a healthy body.



3) They also provide optimum nutrition to the body by providing ample vitamin C, biotin, silica, and the other necessary nutrients to promote body healing, which is essential for producing and repairing collagen.



4) Promotes anti-ageing, improves skin elasticity, skin radiance, and skin pigmentation and nourishes your hair.



5) Healthy skin contains 75 per cent of collagen. Various factors like pollution, smoke, radiation and lifestyle affect skin and hair health. Studies have shown that collagen depletion can be supported with oral supplementation.

6) Hair is primarily made up of the protein keratin. Your body uses several amino acids to build keratin—some of which are found in collagen. Collagen is rich in the amino acids that your body needs to build keratin, the protein that makes up hair.



7) Collagen can act as an antioxidant and fight damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals are compounds that develop in your body as a result of stress, air pollutants, smoking, poor dietary choices, alcohol, and other environmental influences. Too many free radicals can harm your cells, proteins, and DNA



8) Prevents hair thinning associated with ageing. Collagen makes up 70 per cent of your dermis, the middle layer of your skin that contains the root of each hair.



9) Collagen can be taken as supplemental pills or powder. Most collagen supplements are hydrolysed; that is, they've already been broken down and are easy to absorb.

10) The presence of antioxidants in collagen helps make your skin plump and supple. Collagen improves skin elasticity and adds hydration. As you age, your existing collagen breaks down, and it gets harder for your body to produce more.



11) Stretch marks may be caused by the stretching of the skin, pregnancy or hormonal issues. Collagen tends to help with the stretch marks, as it helps our skin regenerate.



12) Including collagen in your diet can help balance your hormones, leading to less acne. Ultraviolet light from the sun breaks down collagen, so wear sunscreen daily.



(Gaurav Aggarwal is CEO of Onelife Nutriscience and Director at Lasons India, a well-known name in the global pharmaceutical industry whose products are exported to 90 countries.)