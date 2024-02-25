In the custody of an infinity war

The imperative need to focus on what is best for the child is something that all stakeholders, the law, society, and separating parties are in agreement on. It becomes important to recognise that separation or divorce is an issue not detached but distinct from custody. The requirement for objectivity in family law is such that the emotional conflict can be set aside in mediation so that the parties can collectively find the best possible settlement for the child.

The point in divorce proceedings is irrespective of which parent ‘wins’, it is a massive loss for the child and it is a loss of a pre-existing family structure. The other end of the stick, however, shows greener pastures where the bias against men does not always hold true. In the case of Monish Denkar Shah vs State of Gujarat, the Supreme Court observed that the father was also a natural guardian.

Further, the ‘Child Access and Custody Guidelines along with Parenting Plan’, a document enforced by the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, approved by the Bombay High Court, and circulated for guidance by the Karnataka High Court, outlines a relatively new landscape for joint custody and shared parenthood. The document emphasises the need for all matters to focus on the child’s best interests.

“Mothers go in thinking about mother’s rights, fathers go in thinking about father’s rights and lawyers enter defending their clients when in reality the conversation should be about the child front and centre,” says advocate Azhar Meer, lawyer to Suchana Seth’s ex-husband PR Venkat Raman, whose case was in the news recently after Suchana was arrested on charges of allegedly killing her child over a custody dispute. “In my experience, people misconceive the main point when it comes to custody cases, they lose sight of the child’s interests and make it about themselves,” he observes.

“The biases from case to case exist and there is an unfairness in the system but I have seen that more couples are moving towards joint custody. The point is you’re asking a judge who knows nothing about a family to look at a set of facts and decide something so personal.” Bharthi Nagesh, a mediator adds, “The reason women are often primary custodians is also that historically, mothers are the first to act, they can apply for maternity leave and they are observed to make the most sacrifices, it’s how the society around has been built.”

The law is a tool to enable the welfare of society and hence, must evolve with it but unlike crime and punishment or tax and grants, family law is a space where the objective lens of legal writing must become subjective. The rules may be written fairly but signed with the ink of a society’s pressures predetermining which parent is capable and which one is not. Marriage is not transactional and visitation cannot be exchanged for maintenance and at the same time more wealth may not guarantee a happier home.