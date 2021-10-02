Kerala: A transit point of narcotics

Over the last few years Kerala has been witnessing a steep increase in consumption and trafficking of narcotics, especially synthetic drugs like Methylenedioxy Methamphetamine (MDMA), LSD and Hashish oil.

Sources in enforcement agencies said that a major chunk of synthetic drugs seized in Kerala were brought from places like Karnataka, Goa and Tamil Nadu, while ganja and hashish oil seized in Kerala used to be from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Apart from local consumption, the state has even emerged as a transit point, mainly to places like Maldives and Sri Lanka through the airports. The long coastine also allows for smuggling in drugs, which take place under the garb of fishing activities.

A network of narcotic smugglers that spread across the coastal areas of Visakhapatnam to Kochi was also quite evident. Many held for drug smuggling were found to be in contact with those accused of drug peddling in different parts of the country, between Kochi to Visakhapatanam.

Over the last few years, the state also witnessed some major drug busts, in which links of international drug trafficking rackets that raise funds for terrorist activities were suspected. Earlier this year, the Indian Coast Guard seized around 300 kilogram narcotic substance, five AK-47s and ammunition from a boat.

It was suspected that the boat originated from Iran and was heading towards Sri Lanka.

The National Investigation Agency took over the investigations as terror links were involved.

Officials in the enforcement agencies say that the restriction of liquor sale in the state in 2014-15 also triggered the demand for narcotics.

This spurt in substance abuse in Kerala is also reflected in the number of cases registered by the enforcement agencies.

According to the data available from the police, the state saw 5,924 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in 2016, which had risen to 9,245 by 2019.

Several rave parties in which youngsters from well to do backgrounds were involved were also cracked by the police and excise in Kerala.

Even Kerala CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri faced allegations of financial links with a Bengaluru-based drug trafficking racket.

In 2020 and 2021, the number of cases registered were comparatively low — 4,968 and 2,871 (till July), which could be attributed to restrictions due to the lockdown.