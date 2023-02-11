Why and how do rowdies thrive in Bengaluru? 

In Bengaluru, gangsters continue to thrive because of the financial muscle and political backing they possess. Plus, police officers are neither given a free hand nor are they incentivised to rein in organised crime, say some current and former officers who have led crackdowns on rowdies.

Others insist that the crackdown on rowdies has remained robust. Two serving officers emphasised this point, citing the Goonda Act against notorious rowdies, which they say has curbed rowdyism in the city. The Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug-offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral traffic offenders and Slum-grabbers Act, popularly known as the Goonda Act, provides for imprisoning a rowdy for a year without bail.

"Around 22 rowdies were booked under the Goonda Act in 2022. Of the arrested, the advisory committee upheld 21 arrests under the Act. As many as 13 rowdies, were identified and banished from the city last year," says S D Sharanappa, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).

He adds, "Also, our regular surprise searches and crackdowns have deterred the rowdies from illegal activities to a certain extent."

Explaining what the city police is doing to crack down on rowdies, Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Sandeep Patil lists measures such as speeding up court trials, invoking the Goonda Act and filing security cases.

In 2022, Patil says, 4,882 preventive cases were filed against rowdies, 47 were sent to jail for violating the ‘good behaviour’ bond and 45 rowdies were booked under the Goonda Act in the last three years.

He urges citizens to approach the police if they have any complaints about rowdyism. "We will protect their identity and take action on their complaint," he adds.

While police claim they regularly book rowdies under the Goonda Act, a source says the stringent law is actually invoked against very few. “Out of 50 names, only one or two are approved,” the source adds.

The police also conduct rowdy parades and preventative efforts to keep track of and issue warnings to habitual offenders. However, "the rowdies who attend these parades are almost reformed and are usually trying to make a living running small businesses. Some work as drivers or labourers. Bringing such rowdies to the parade will not yield any results," says retired police officer S K Umesh. He calls for the investigation and arrest of notorious rowdies instead.

Criminal enterprises

Criminal enterprises continue to exist because they have many ways of making large amounts of money, explains Umesh. "Money is oxygen for rowdies. You cannot close them down without shutting off the money tap," he says.

But this is easier said than done because rowdies enjoy political backing, he adds: "Many gangsters are close to politicians, but this relationship is often discreet."

Addressing this calls for rigorous and uncompromising policing, the retired officer adds.

Umesh alleges that police officers were ‘too busy’ making money and committing irregularities to do their actual job. "More and more police officers are being suspended for dereliction of duty and other irregularities," he says.

A senior police officer says rowdies easily get bail in cases of attempted murder, robbery, extortion and kidnapping.

Another retired police officer, B B Ashok Kumar, points to limitations in the system that hinder the cops’ ability to crack down on goons. The officer, who was part of the rowdy squad in the 1990s, cites amendments made to the Karnataka police manual in 2013.

One amendment reduced the minimum tenure of a police officer in a posting from two years to one year. A second amendment resulted in police officers being transferred out of Bengaluru after five years. "These amendments have been real handicaps," he says.

Another obstacle is political interference in police transfers, according to another retired officer. He adds, "Many officers approach rowdies and pimps to influence their postings. What results can we expect from such officers in taming the rowdies and preventing crimes?"

Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) play a crucial role and they should not delegate the task to junior officers. "Blindly believing in Assistant Commissioners of Police, inspectors or constables is not wise. DCPs should interact regularly with the public to detect land grabs and other crimes. They should step out, visit police stations and meet citizens daily. The police commissioner should keep an eye. Additional and joint commissioners of police should play a more proactive role," Umesh says.