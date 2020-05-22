Instagram gets Messenger Rooms group video call feature

Facebook, earlier in the month released the much-awaited Zoom-alternative Messenger Rooms for group video call and now the company has integrated the latter to its popular social media platform Instagram.

With the latest update, Instagram users will be able to invite up to 50 people for a video chat session on mobiles. The user will have full control to invite and also block any annoying person from entering the Messenger Rooms.

Here's how to open Messenger Rooms on Instagram:

Step 1: Open Instagram app >> go to the Instagram Direct >> Tap on the video camera symbol for video chat

Step 2: There, you will see 'Create Room' and tap on it

Step 3: There, you can send the video chat invite up to 50 people. After that, you will be asked to either send the invite or start the Rooms session immediately. Choose the appropriate option and you are good to go.

Must read | Here's how to start a group video call on Facebook Messenger Rooms

An easy way to video chat with up to 50 of your favorite people? Yes please 🙋‍♀️ Starting today, you can create @messenger Rooms on Instagram and invite anyone to join 👇 pic.twitter.com/VKYtJjniEt — Instagram (@instagram) May 21, 2020

It can be noted that Facebook will also be bringing similar Messenger Rooms integration to the popular messenger application WhatsApp soon. It has already started the testing and we expect to be made available to the public in a few days.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.