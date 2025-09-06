Is a friendly teacher better than a strict one?

<p><strong>YES. </strong>I believe a friendly teacher is better. Teachers play an important role in every student’s life. They help students to grow and to become better citizens. A friendly teacher is someone who creates a warm and relaxed environment. They make learning feel more like a conversation than a lesson and encourage students to ask questions and share their ideas without fear. Such teachers often use humour and personal stories to make learning joyful and exciting. Friendly teachers have a smiling face and often listen to students.</p>.<p>On the other hand, a strict teacher emphasises discipline and clear expectations. They often focus on rules to ensure everyone stays on task. Students often learn the value of hard work and responsibility and they know exactly what they need to do succeed.</p>.<p>Friends, I feel both a friendly and strict teacher can be excellent educators. The best teachers know exactly when to be friendly or strict to mix encouragement with clear guidance to help students achieve their full potential.</p>.<p>However, I strongly believe that a friendly teacher builds trust, and trust builds learning, which in turn builds the student’s future. Hence, a friendly teacher is definitely better than a strict one.</p>.<p><strong>— Sudhanva S Holla, 13, <br></strong>Dharwad, Karnataka</p>.The true meaning of friendship.<p><strong>NO. </strong>A friendly teacher is not better than a strict teacher. Under the guidance of a strict teacher, students are more likely to be well-behaved, more disciplined, and also focused, as they are afraid of being punished. Though a friendly teacher can foster a positive and inclusive learning environment, they may be taken advantage of by students in the present generation.</p>.<p>A student will not dare to do anything naughty or mischievous when a strict teacher is around, but young tender minds are volatile when a friendly teacher is around. A strict teacher usually has a motivational, professional approach thereby enhancing well-organised classrooms, creating high standards, and intervening for students’ personal and academic betterment. However, being a friendly teacher is often taken for granted by most of the students, which may hinder their critical thinking and cause the teacher to lose authority.</p>.<p>While a friendly teacher creates a comfortable environment and strives to be on good terms with students, a strict teacher, despite their stern guidelines and lack of emotional connection, often earns respect and love. Although students fear a strict teacher, over time they feel gratitude towards them because they help students become responsible by creating a congenial atmosphere that stimulates them to study hard.</p>.<p>In a nutshell, neither a solely strict teacher nor a solely friendly teacher is universally better. Instead, the most effective approach for any teacher is to balance strictness and support for overall futuristic growth.<br>Nothing will work unless you do. </p>.<p>— <strong>T Jaiteerth Manas, 14</strong><br>Raichur, Karnataka</p>