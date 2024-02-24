Is fiction better than non-fiction?

Yes:
Yes, my friends, fiction is better than non-fiction as it helps us visualise and gives feathers to our imagination. Our creativity in visualising everything has fictional elements in it. Though we are non-fictional, in fiction we can imagine things that are beyond possible.
How did Harry Potter, Marvel, and Star Wars become famous? They were all pieces of fiction and took us beyond our world, which people from all generations love. But in non-fiction there is no scope for such imagination. Cartoons and anime are also based on fiction to some extent. Fictional books like ‘Jurassic Park’ written by Michael Crichton brought a lot of interest in the study of paleontology, inspiring many kids to consider genetic engineering and palaeontology.
Fiction always correlates with your thoughts, imagination and even draws a connection between logic, life, science and reality. Reality is influenced by fiction. The visualisation helps in activating the subconscious mind and boosts new ideas. It also helps in accepting creativity. These skills are required when we grow up.
Chirag S C, 12
Bengaluru, Karnataka
No:
Diving into the world of books is always fun. While fiction often steals the spotlight with its thrilling tales and enchanting stories of mythical creatures, there’s a quieter hero on the shelves — non-fiction.
Sure, fiction is entertaining, but non-fiction? It’s like gaining VIP access to the ultimate reality show. We’re talking about real-world topics — history, science, biographies — you name it, non-fiction covers it all. Ever pondered the mystery behind the pyramids? Or wondered what actually happened during the Ice Age? Or the evolution dinosaurs? Non-fiction spills all the secrets.
But it’s not just about facts. Non-fiction also challenges your thinking. It forces you to question, to form your own opinions. Essentially, it transforms you into a critical thinker, which is very important for young minds like you and I.
So, when someone insists fiction is king, just offer a big smile and head straight for the non-fiction reads. Believe me, that’s where all the real fun is. You’ll soon be enveloped in all the amazing stories people have to share.
M Nabeel Imtiaz, 13
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia