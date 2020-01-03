JioMart launched: Here's how to register on e-Store

As promised at the AGM 2019 in August, Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani launched the company's ambitious e-commerce site JioMart, which will take on American giants Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon in India.

As of now, JioMart is live in three locations-- Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan-- suburbs of Mumbai. The company is expected to steadily expand the reach of e-commerce in wider regions across India in the coming weeks.

Interested consumers can pre-register and avail benefits up to Rs 3,000. Also, the company says registered users can order more 50,000 grocery products, no questions asked return policy, free home delivery without minimum order threshold and the company also promises express delivery as well.

For now, people can access JioMart only on the website and the company has announced it will soon release phone apps on both Google Play and Apple App Store for Android mobiles and iPhones, respectively.



JioMart registration form (screen-shot)



Here's how to register on JioMart:

Step 1: Go to JioMart website (here)

Step 2: Scroll down to find the JioMart registration form and enter personal details such as first name, last name, Pincode, mobile number and email ID (optional). Before pressing the generate OTP, select

Step 3: Once all the information is entered, select I accept terms & conditions and if you need assistance on WhatsApp, check that.

Step 4: Press the 'Generate OTP' button. You will get security code to the Mobile and Email (only if provided on the application form). Then follow the instruction as per the message on the website.

DH tried getting registered from Bengaluru, but got the response as -- "Offer is not available in your area".

People outside the Mumbai region have to wait a little longer to register for JioMart.

