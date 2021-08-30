JioPhone Next: Expected features coming in Google-Jio's affordable Android mobile

In June, Reliance Jio and Google jointly announced to bring the JioPhone Next on September 10 in India.

Now reports are coming in that the company is talking with retail chain partners to open a pre-order window as early as next week. It is said to cost Rs 3,499.

JioPhone Next: Expected key features

Soon-to-be-launched JioPhone Next is expected to come with a 5.5-inch HD display on the front and on the back, the phone will have a textured shell with a minimalistic design. The official photos show just the Jio engraving in the middle, but there won't be any fingerprint sensor.

It will come with dual-SIM slots and both will support 4G VoLTE. It will feature 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage (eMMC 4.5), and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 chipset, and a 2,500mAh battery.

The JioPhone Next runs Android 11 (Go edition). This is a special light version of the Android 11, specifically developed for budget phones It will ensure devices with bare minimum hardware perform smoothly without any issues.



JioPhone Next's camera app features. Credit: Google



Google has said that the JioPhone Next's camera hardware and the native photography app are optmised to capture good pictures and videos. It will come with HDR mode to get clearer photos at night and in low-light situations. It also promised to support wider colour and dynamic range in photos, these are the firsts for affordable phones in India.

Google has also partnered with Snap to integrate Indian-specific Snapchat Lenses directly into the phone’s camera and will continue to update this experience.

It will feature a 13MP camera on the back and an 8MP snapper on the front.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.