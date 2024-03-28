Koppal’s take on the king of fruits

“We took notice of the situation and planned a strategy to provide the best value to Kesar mango. I did a survey of farmers as well as the area of Kesar mango and invited a few buyers from North India. They reached here, assessed the area, and made residue as well as taste assessments. Our Kesar mango performed better than even Gujarat mangoes, which are normally considered the best,” says Krishna Ukkunda, the deputy director of horticulture in the district. The department is currently working on creating a brand around mangoes grown in the district under the tag of ‘Koppal Kesar’.