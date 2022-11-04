Layers of luxury for the winter

Self-design
This Zegna self-design high-neck pullover in white is made of 100% wool.
Price
Rs 86,100
luxe.ajio.com
Beaded beauty
Available in white, this ribbed cashmere sweater from Brunello Cucinelli has bead embellishments on it.
Price:
Rs 2.20 lakh
net-a-porter.com
Feather touch
This is a beige feathered wool cardigan from Valentino Garavani. It comes with a belted waist and two front patch pockets.
Price:
Rs 3.20 lakh
darveys.com
Lobster knit
Here’s a lobster cashmere cardigan in intarsia knit from Thom Browne. It comes in a monochromatic colour palette, with a V-neck and ribbed trim.
Price:
Rs 3.36 lakh
farfetch.com
Sequins magic
This blue-striped cardigan from Valentino Garavani is made from polyester and features sequins, a crew neck, and front button fastening.
Price:
Rs 4.10 lakh
darveys.com
Brown bliss
The brown-knitted sweater from Comme Des Garçons has a boat neck and three-quarter-length sleeves.
Price:
Rs 4.13 lakh
farfetch.com
Turtleneck sweater
This Achillea cashmere sweater is jacquard-knitted. It has used warm autumnal tones on it.
Price:
Rs 4.65 lakh
net-a-porter.com
