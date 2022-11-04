Layers of luxury for the winter

Made from cashmere wool, some of these have embellishments

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 04 2022, 23:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 23:58 ist

Self-design

This Zegna self-design high-neck pullover in white is made of 100% wool.

Price

Rs 86,100

luxe.ajio.com

-------------

Beaded beauty

Available in white, this ribbed cashmere sweater from Brunello Cucinelli has bead embellishments on it.

Price:

Rs 2.20 lakh

net-a-porter.com

--------------

Feather touch

This is a beige feathered wool cardigan from Valentino Garavani. It comes with a belted waist and two front patch pockets.

Price:

Rs 3.20 lakh

darveys.com

--------------

Lobster knit

Here’s a lobster cashmere cardigan in intarsia knit from Thom Browne. It comes in a monochromatic colour palette, with a V-neck and ribbed trim.

Price:

Rs 3.36 lakh

farfetch.com

--------------

Sequins magic

This blue-striped cardigan from Valentino Garavani is made from polyester and features sequins, a crew neck, and front button fastening.

Price:

Rs 4.10 lakh

darveys.com

---------------

Brown bliss

The brown-knitted sweater from Comme Des Garçons has a boat neck and three-quarter-length sleeves.

Price:

Rs 4.13 lakh

farfetch.com

---------------

Turtleneck sweater

This Achillea cashmere sweater is jacquard-knitted. It has used warm autumnal tones on it.

Price:

Rs 4.65 lakh

net-a-porter.com

Winter
fashion

