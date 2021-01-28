Leo Daily Horoscope - January 28, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

A great day for leisure and romance. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails.
Lucky color: Cream
Lucky number: 6
Lucky gem: Opal
Biden reverses Trump's orders with the stroke of a pen
Reality behind biden’s plan to legalize 11mn immigrants
Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?
Gender-biased rape laws must change
If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?
'Farmer unions may see credibility loss after violence'
Five or six doses? Row over Pfizer Covid vaccine vials