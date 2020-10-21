Leo Daily Horoscope - October 21, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Someone you meet will change your life. Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode.
Lucky color: Maroon
Lucky number: 6
Lucky gem: Opal
