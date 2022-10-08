Leo Daily Horoscope - October 8, 2022

Leo Daily Horoscope - October 8, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 08 2022, 01:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 01:20 ist
Credit: Pixabay

A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels  that you might be overreaching.

  • Lucky Colour: Beige
  • Lucky Number: 3

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Leo Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Five reasons why Lionel Messi is football's GOAT

Five reasons why Lionel Messi is football's GOAT

'RRR' seeks Oscar nomination in general category

'RRR' seeks Oscar nomination in general category

'Indians connect with biz like they chat with friends'

'Indians connect with biz like they chat with friends'

BTS members face possible military conscription

BTS members face possible military conscription

New space tech can charge EVs in just 5 minutes: NASA

New space tech can charge EVs in just 5 minutes: NASA

4 Nobel Peace laureates who were in jail when they won

4 Nobel Peace laureates who were in jail when they won

 