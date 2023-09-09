Living with Parkinson's

But the Off-time seems to be getting longer and more crippling by the day. That is frustrating as in the middle of writing an article or making coffee, I have to stop, pop my pill and wait to switch ‘On’. The medicines kick in within 10 minutes on an empty stomach, like after waking up in the morning. After lunch, it can take 30 minutes. Just as fuel is wasted if an automobile stops and restarts frequently, these disruptions result in loss of concentration and motivation. I have grown impatient, irritable and angry because of the disruptions, which are in direct contrast to the qualities my students and colleagues used to admire me for. My tolerance for ‘low standards’ in people has plunged as also for inanimate objects such as slippers that disappear when you need them. I am aware of my mood swings and I make it a point to apologise to my wife. Sometimes, my son, who lives in the US, intervenes. But my doctor insists I am doing fine!