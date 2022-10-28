Luxe cuffs for your sleeves

Hexagon shaped

These hexagon-shaped pave diamond cufflinks from Zoraya Jewels are made in 14K gold. It has black onyx in it.

Platinum peek

These platinum cufflinks are from the Forevermark Icon Collection. It has round diamonds in them, of 0.20 carat weight each.

Emerald touch

The set of Kaiser Diamond Cufflinks II come in 18k white gold with Zambian emeralds cabochon set in them, and diamonds around them.

Pink passion

These Ezio diamond cufflinks are cast in 18k rose gold and silver with diamonds set in.

Classy rubies

Here’s a set of 22k gold cufflinks with classy rubies in them.

Simply sapphire

The Royale gentle diamond cufflinks has been made with 18k gold alloy with roundcut diamonds and blue sapphire stones.