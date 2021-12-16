Maggi milkshake to rasgulla chaat: 5 bizarre food combinations from 2021

A friend once said that the ability to innovate is man's greatest gift. While this pearl of wisdom applies to several things, food is not always one of them as experimenting on this front can leave a bad taste in the mouth (pun intended).

Last year, netizens were horrified to learn about abominations such as ice cream parantha and Nutella biryani. This year, which is set to end in a couple of weeks, has (sadly) not been any better for food purists as several unusual combinations went viral, leaving foodies in a state of disbelief. We've put together some awful food combos from 2021 that are weirder than Cousin Itt from The Addams Family.

Maggie Milkshake:

Tasty, delicious and deeply satisfying are just some of the words that nobody used to describe this unappetising cocktail that gave several netizens sleepless nights. A Twitter user shared a photo of the said that it proves that some people have strayed 'further from god's light'.

Maggi milkshake. Everyday we stray further from God’s light. Via @YearOfRat pic.twitter.com/Me0VsOayJs — Angad Singh Chowdhry (@angadc) September 11, 2021

Chips Curry:

A page called 'Kolkata Food Trotters' shed light on his combination, which tweeple described as a 'confession of murder'.

Minimum 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for this confession of Murder pic.twitter.com/wKVaceg1rl — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 7, 2021

Maggi Oreo:

A few feathers were ruffled when Instagram user Chahat Anand posted a video highlighting the process behind preparing a fusion that no one really asked for. She apparently prepared it by adding crushed biscuits to boiled noodles and topping it up with chocolate ice cream.

Rasgulla Chaat:

While rasgullas and chaat are fabulous delicacies when served separately, combining them isn't a particularly good idea. The ungodly 'cocktail', which may have been around for a long time, gained prominence this year when a Twitter user posted a video about the same. It is prepared by squeezing the syrup out of the rasgullas and mixing whatever remains with yogurt and tamarind chutney.

Chocolate Biriyani:

July was a particularly bad month for Biriyani lovers as FHM Pakistan, a YouTube channel, posted a video in which they mixed the tasty preparation with hot thick chocolate, leaving viewers flabbergasted.

Watch latest videos by DH here: