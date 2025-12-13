Manama and more

Menu
A light-coloured, long-horned antelope, which lives in the desert, is the national animal of Bahrain, as it is of Oman, Qatar and the UAE. What is it called?
Last Updated : 13 December 2025
Published 13 December 2025
