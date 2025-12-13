Manama and more

<p>Q1 December 16, the National Day of Bahrain, commemorates the ascension to the throne of Emir Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, in 1961. Which country continued to rule Bahrain until August, 1971?</p>.<p>Q2 A light-coloured, long-horned antelope, which lives in the desert, is the national animal of Bahrain, as it is of Oman, Qatar and the UAE. What is it called?</p>.<p>Q3 Bahrain owns all but one of the Hawar Islands (an archipelago of sixteen islands and islets), in the Gulf of Bahrain. Which country administers the uninhabited Janan Island?</p>.<p>Q4 Rhyme Time:</p>.<p>Two clues to which the answers rhyme with each other.</p>.<p>Clue A: Near Manama, Bahrain’s capital, is the 400-year-old Tree of __.</p>.<p>Clue B: Female partner in a marriage.</p>.<p>Q5 Clue Cluster:</p>.<p>In the 4th-century BCE, Nearchus sailed to Bahrain (Greek name, Tylos). Which ruler did he serve?</p>.<p>Use these clues.</p>.<p>a) Macedonia</p>.<p>b) Porus</p>.<p>c) Bucephalus</p>.<p>d) Aristotle</p>