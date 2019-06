The Union Cabinet on Tuesday has approved the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill to make changes to the 1988 Act. the bill proposes a steep increase in fines and penalties for offences on the roads.

There is a five-fold hike in the fine for a drinking and driving offence. The new penalty amount is Rs 10,000, which is up from Rs 2,000.

The hefty penalty recognises the danger that drunk drivers pose to other drivers, passengers and pedestrians and likely aims to act as a deterrent.