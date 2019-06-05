Motorola One Vision tipped to debut in India in June

Lenovo-owned Motorola is hosting a product launch event in India later this month on June 20.

There is no word on the device's name, but speculations are rife that the company most probably launch the recently unveiled Motorola One Vision.

Previously, Motorola phones, depending on the region of sale, used to have Qualcomm or MediaTek chipsets. Now, for the first time, Motorola phone to boast Samsung's 2.2GHz Exynos 9609 octa-core chipset and will be backed by 4GB RAM, 128GB storage with an option of expansion up to 512GB storage and a 3,500mAh, which is sufficient to keep the phone running for a whole under mixed usage. It also supports fast charging.

The highlight of the new Motorola One Vision is its photography hardware. It boasts 48MP+5MP dual camera on the back and a 25MP selfie snapper on the front.

Another notable aspect of the Motorola One Vision is the display. It also flaunts 6.3-inch full HD+ display with punch-hole camera in the top left corner. With this design language, the device will offer a 21:9 aspect ratio and rest assured, owners will have a delightful time watching the videos or any multimedia content.

Motorola One Vision is a Google-affiliated Android One series phone and runs pure Android Pie OS and is slated to get Android Q later this year and also eligible to get Android R update in 2020.

Motorola One Vision vs competition:

If the Motorola phone is priced aggressively, anywhere between Rs 18,000 and Rs 14,000, it will be able to give a stiff challenge to popular Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A20 and Galaxy M30, among others.

Key specifications of Motorola One Vision

Display: 6.3-inch (2520x1080p) full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio

OS: Android Pie (will get Android Q)

Processor: 2.2GHz Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core

RAM + Storage: 4GB RAM + 128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD)

Main: 48MP (with F1.7 aperture, Optical Image Stabilisation-OIS) + 5MP (with F2.2 aperture) with dual-tone LED flash

Front: 25MP with F2.0 aperture

Battery: 3,500mAh with 15W TurboPower fast charging support

Add-ons: Dual 4G-LTE, hybrid dual-SIM slots (SIM 1 + SIM 2 or microSD card), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, NFC (Near Field Communication), USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, microphones x 2, speakers

Colour: Saphire Blue/Brown

Dimensions & Weight: 160.1 x 71.2 x 8.7 mm & 181 g

