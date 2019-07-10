New Apple MacBook Air, Pro series debuts in India

American technology giant Apple refreshed the company's MacBook Air and Pro series in India. The new Apple laptop models boast next-generation processors and enhanced display panels and yet cost less compared to the predecessor's starting price.

Also, as part of the Back To School promotional campaign, Apple is offering a special discount to students up to Rs 7,196 additional discount. Furthermore, they are entitled to get Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones with the purchase of a qualifying Mac notebook or iMac.

The new MacBook Air flaunts a thin and light design in three vivid colour finishes. It comes with convenience and security of Touch ID, an 8th-generation dual-core processor, immersive wide stereo sound and all-day battery life.

It also sports a 13-inch Retina display with True Tone that can intuitively adjust the colour temperature of the screen for a more comfortable viewing experience. It is powered by 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 with Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz (with 4MB L3 cache), 2133MHz 8GB LPDDR3 RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 617 (with support for Thunderbolt 3–enabled external graphics processors -eGPUs), 128GB/256GB (PCIe-based SSD) and houses Built-in 49.9‑watt‑hour lithium‑polymer battery, which offers up to 12 hours wireless web, up to 13 hours iTunes movie playback, up to 30 days of standby time and comes with 30W USB-C Power Adapter with USB-C power port.



Updated 13-inch MacBook Pro now features the latest processors for twice the performance, Touch Bar and Touch ID, and a True Tone Retina display.

Picture credit: Apple India



On the other hand, MacBook Pro comes in two variants- 13.3-inch and 15-inch- having LED-backlit display with IPS technology.

“College students love the Mac — it’s the notebook they rely on from the dorm room to the classroom, and the No. 1 choice among higher education students,” said Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac Product Marketing. “With a lower INR 92,704 student price for MacBook Air and the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with faster performance, Touch Bar and Touch ID at INR 111,264 for students, there’s never been a better time to bring a Mac to college," Boger added.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with 2133MHz 8GB LPDDR3 onboard memory and CPU options include 1.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 with Turbo Boost up to 3.9GHz and 128MB of eDRAM and 2.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 with Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz and 128MB of eDRAM. The SSD options include 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage. Consumers can choose between two Graphics options-- Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 and Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655.

The bigger 15.4-inch model houses 16GB of 2400MHz DDR4 onboard memory. As far as CPU configuration is concerned, it has two options-- one, 2.6GHz 6-core Intel Core i7, Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz, with 12MB, shared L3 cache and other will have 2.3GHz 8-core Intel Core i9, Turbo Boost up to 4.8GHz, with 16MB shared L3 cache.

The graphics options include, one Radeon Pro 555X with 4GB of GDDR5 memory and automatic graphics switching & Intel UHD Graphics 630 and other is Radeon Pro 560X with 4GB of GDDR5 memory and automatic graphics switching and Intel UHD Graphics 630.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, both the models come with Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports with support for: Charging, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt (up to 40 Gbps) and USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps).

The new MacBook Air starts at Rs 99,900 and is available at Rs 92,704 for college students, and MacBook Pro starts at Rs 119,900 and is available at Rs 111,264 for college students. Both will be available through Apple Authorised Resellers from July 25 onward.